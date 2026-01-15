Paléo in Nyon voted best major European festival

Paléo has been voted best major European festival 2025 by the European festivals association Yourope. The Nyon-based festival was rewarded for its warm welcome, its programme and its values.

The European Festival Awards ceremony was held on Wednesday in Groningen in the Netherlands. The “Best Major Festival Award”, reserved for events attracting more than 40,000 people a day, rewards “a festival of high quality in terms of both its programming and the experience offered to the public”, announced Paléo on Thursday.

An initial online voting stage attracted 300,000 people across Europe. A professional jury then selected the 10 finalists. “It’s an accolade not only for the profession, but also for the public at home and abroad,” said the Paléo organisers.

Collective adventure

“Above all, this title rewards a collective adventure and the exceptional commitment of the entire Paléo community, particularly its volunteers,” emphasised Daniel Rossellat, president of Paléo, quoted in the press release.

Paléo has been eligible for the “Best Major Festival” category since 2022, thanks to its new capacity of 250,000 people, according to the festival. It entered the competition in 2024, finishing as a finalist. In 2017, it won the title of “Best Medium-Sized Festival”, an award won by Montreux Jazz last year.

