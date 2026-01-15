The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss Abroad
Top stories
See all Swiss abroad stories
Stay in touch with Switzerland
News
Tourism Trends

Paléo in Nyon voted best major European festival

Paléo voted best major European festival
Paléo voted best major European festival Keystone-SDA
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Paléo in Nyon voted best major European festival
Listening: Paléo in Nyon voted best major European festival

Paléo has been voted best major European festival 2025 by the European festivals association Yourope. The Nyon-based festival was rewarded for its warm welcome, its programme and its values.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The European Festival Awards ceremony was held on Wednesday in Groningen in the Netherlands. The “Best Major Festival Award”, reserved for events attracting more than 40,000 people a day, rewards “a festival of high quality in terms of both its programming and the experience offered to the public”, announced Paléo on Thursday.

An initial online voting stage attracted 300,000 people across Europe. A professional jury then selected the 10 finalists. “It’s an accolade not only for the profession, but also for the public at home and abroad,” said the Paléo organisers.

More
Paleo audience with phones

More

Culture

Festival birth boosts Paléo visitor numbers

This content was published on The organisers of the Paléo Festival in Nyon, are very satisfied with this year’s six-day gathering, which was attended by 250,000 people.

Read more: Festival birth boosts Paléo visitor numbers

Collective adventure

“Above all, this title rewards a collective adventure and the exceptional commitment of the entire Paléo community, particularly its volunteers,” emphasised Daniel Rossellat, president of Paléo, quoted in the press release.

Paléo has been eligible for the “Best Major Festival” category since 2022, thanks to its new capacity of 250,000 people, according to the festival. It entered the competition in 2024, finishing as a finalist. In 2017, it won the title of “Best Medium-Sized Festival”, an award won by Montreux Jazz last year.

Adapted from French by AI/jdp

We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.  

Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.

If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

External Content

Related Stories

Popular Stories

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR