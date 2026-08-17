Swiss hotel sector saw small rise in overnight stays in July

The uptick follows four consecutive months of decline.

The Swiss hotel industry recorded a small increase in overnight stays in July mainly due to stronger domestic demand.

The number of overnight stays rose by 0.3% compared with the same month last year, according to a preliminary estimate released on Monday by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO). Overnight stays of domestic guests rose by 3.8%, while those of foreign guests fell by 2.6%.

The uptick follows four consecutive months of decline.

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This content was published on The number of overnight stays fell by 2.2% in June compared with the same month last year.

In the first two months of the year, the Swiss hotel sector continued the record-breaking run of the previous year and reported rising overnight stays. But from March onwards overnight stays began to slide on a monthly basis.

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