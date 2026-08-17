Swiss hotel sector saw small rise in overnight stays in July
The Swiss hotel industry recorded a small increase in overnight stays in July mainly due to stronger domestic demand.
The number of overnight stays rose by 0.3% compared with the same month last year, according to a preliminary estimate released on Monday by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO). Overnight stays of domestic guests rose by 3.8%, while those of foreign guests fell by 2.6%.
The uptick follows four consecutive months of decline.
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Swiss hotels report fourth consecutive monthly decline in overnight stays
In the first two months of the year, the Swiss hotel sector continued the record-breaking run of the previous year and reported rising overnight stays. But from March onwards overnight stays began to slide on a monthly basis.
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Consequently, the figures for the first half of the year were also negative: the number of overnight stays was down by 0.7% to 20.3 million.
A strong second half of the year would be needed to surpass the previous year’s record annual figure.
The FSO will publish a second estimate for July on August 24, with the final figures to follow on September 4.
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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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