Swiss tourism faces weaker summer due to Iran war

Swiss tourism faces weaker summer due to Iran war Keystone-SDA

Swiss tourism is likely to record fewer overnight stays in summer 2026 for the first time since the pandemic. The main reason for this is weaker demand from long-distance markets as a result of the war in Iran.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Schweizer Tourismus steht wegen Iran-Krieg vor schwächerem Sommer Original Read more: Schweizer Tourismus steht wegen Iran-Krieg vor schwächerem Sommer

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Swiss tourism is facing headwinds in the coming summer. BAK Economics research institute expects a decline in overnight stays for the 2026 summer season for the first time since the end of the coronavirus pandemic. Demand will be impacted above all by the consequences of the war in Iran.

Some 24.9 million overnight stays are expected, which is 255,000 or 1% fewer than in the previous year. BAK Economics announced on Thursday that the main reason for the weaker development is the decline in demand from long-distance markets. The forecast was prepared on behalf of the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (Seco).

The war in Iran is having a particularly negative impact on international travel. Initially, airspace closures in particular dampened demand. In the meantime, higher oil and paraffin prices have added to this, making long-distance travel more expensive overall. BAK Economics therefore expects overnight stays in the long-haul markets to fall by 3.7% or 246,000 overnight stays.

Fewer guests from Asia due to flight restrictions

Asia will be the hardest hit. India and Southeast Asia in particular suffered from restrictions on air traffic via the major hubs in the Middle East. In addition, many countries in the region are heavily dependent on energy imports from the Gulf.

Two Swiss tourism companies, Jungfraubahn and Titlis-Bahnen, had already published profit warnings for the current financial year in recent weeks. Both justified the warning in particular with the decline in guest numbers from Asia.

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China, on the other hand, is comparatively robust, partly due to direct flight connections and less dependence on flight routes via the Middle East. Slight growth is still expected from the US, albeit at a slower pace.

Domestic demand provides support

Domestic and to some extent European demand should have a supporting effect. According to BAK Economics, higher flight prices and uncertainty in international travel could lead to travellers increasingly choosing closer destinations.

Demand from Switzerland is expected to increase by 0.5% or 58,000 overnight stays. At the same time, households will be under pressure due to higher inflation and weaker consumer spending.

BAK Economics anticipates a slight overall decline of 1% or 68,000 overnight stays from European guests. The decline is mainly due to the very strong summer of 2025, which benefited from several major events. Demand from the United Kingdom in particular is likely to be lower, as the one-off effect of the European Women’s Football Championship will no longer apply.

Major differences when comparing destinations

At the same time, BAK Economics presented a new analysis tool for tourism destinations. The BAK Tourism Destination Competitiveness Index (TDCI) compares the competitiveness of 240 Swiss and foreign destinations in the Alpine region. The institute is also launching BAK Tourism Intelligence, an AI-supported online tool for destinations.

According to the analysis, Switzerland leads the Alpine region. It has the three best-ranked destinations and nine of the ten best destinations. At the same time, however, a heterogeneous picture emerges. While numerous Swiss destinations have a strong competitive position, there is still a need to catch up in the midfield and among smaller destinations. Among the weaknesses cited by BAK Economics are the underutilisation of revenue potential and the comparatively short length of stay.

Translated from French by AI/jdp

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