Switzerland to provide CHF100 million to renovate mountain hotels

The federal government is providing 100 million to help renovate mountain hotels Keystone-SDA

The Swiss government intends to make CHF100 million ($122 million) available over eight years for the modernisation of accommodations in mountain regions. On Wednesday, it adopted the relevant dispatch, which will now be submitted to Parliament.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Bund hilft mit 100 Millionen bei Sanierung von Berghotels Original Read more: Bund hilft mit 100 Millionen bei Sanierung von Berghotels

With this stimulus programme, the government aims to trigger a surge in investment in mountain regions, as it announced on Wednesday. Only accommodation providers that have undergone exemplary energy-efficiency refurbishment will be eligible to benefit from the funds.

The funds are set to be disbursed between 2028 and 2035. The stimulus programme will be implemented by the Swiss Hotel Credit Society (SGH), which is funded by the federal government.

With this stimulus programme, the government is responding to a mandate from Parliament. Parliament had called for such a programme, arguing that many mountain accommodation providers lack the equity capital needed for investment. Many face difficulties in obtaining loans from banks according to statements made during a House of Representatives debate in September 2021.

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The government, however, rejected the stimulus programme. It argued that there was a lack of funding, that the demand would be difficult to implement, and that the call for the stimulus programme had been highly contentious during the consultation process.

The government therefore submitted the dispatch on the total revision of the Federal Act on the Promotion of the Accommodation Industry to Parliament a year ago, without this element. The new dispatch to Parliament is now a supplementary dispatch to the aforementioned dispatch of April 2025.

The federal government had no other option after the House’s Economic Affairs and Taxation Committee had called on the administration in August 2025 to draw up a draft proposal for an “Impulse Programme”. “With this supplementary message, the federal government is complying with this request,” according to the statement.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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