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Zurich Airport eases rules on liquids in hand luggage

Zurich Airport relaxes rules on liquids in hand luggage
The changes come as Zurich Airport install new CT scanners at security control featuring the latest technology. Keystone-SDA

Starting this Friday, passengers travelling from Zurich Airport will be allowed to carry liquids in their hand luggage in containers with a capacity of up to two litres. It will no longer be necessary to pack liquids separately in bags.

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Zurich Airport eases rules on liquids in hand luggage
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Keystone-SDA

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The new rules apply to passengers who begin their journey in Zurich and undergo security checks in the security control building, Zurich Airport announced on Monday. The previous rules continue to apply to transfer passengers.

New CT scanners installed at security at the airport incorporate the latest technology, enable a three-dimensional analysis of hand luggage and are therefore capable of reliably screening liquids and electronic devices, Zurich Airport added.

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From Friday, liquids and electronic devices may therefore remain in passengers’ luggage at all security checkpoints in the security screening building. This means there is no longer any need to pack liquids separately in clear plastic bags.

Zurich Airport points out that double-walled bottles, such as thermos flasks, may only be carried if they are empty, as they pose a particular challenge at security checks. It also emphasises that, depending on the airport, different regulations regarding permitted liquid quantities may still apply for the return journey.

Translated from German/sub-editing gw

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