Zurich Airport sees passenger numbers continue to rise
September was a positive month for Zurich Airport in terms of passenger numbers. The airport remains on track to surpass its annual record for passenger numbers set in 2019.
+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
In the ninth month of the year, more than 3 million people passed through Kloten airport, an increase of 3.4% compared to the same period in 2024, Flughafen Zürich, the company operating the airport, announced Tuesday evening. Of these, 28% were in transit.
Aircraft movements rose by 2.6% to 24,400, while the aircraft occupancy rate fell by 0.5 points to 83.1%. The cargo sector also declined: 34,800 tonnes were transported (-2.0%).
The stock exchange reacted well to the news: in the morning the Flughafen Zürich share was up a fraction, against a market generally oriented towards a slight decline. Since the beginning of 2025, the share price has gained 13% and the performance over twelve months (+19%) and over a period of five years (+102%) is also positive.
Translated from Italian by DeepL/jdp
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.
External Content
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.