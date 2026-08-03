Zurich Airport records higher flight traffic in July

Zurich Airport records a further increase in flight movements in July Keystone-SDA

Zurich Airport remained extremely busy in July. Despite ongoing geopolitical tensions, the number of flight movements was once again higher than the previous year’s figure. This means the trend seen in previous months is continuing unabated.

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Keystone-SDA Other languages: 2 Deutsch de Flughafen Zürich verzeichnet auch im Juli mehr Flugbewegungen Original Read more: Flughafen Zürich verzeichnet auch im Juli mehr Flugbewegungen

Português pt Aeroporto de Zurique acelera recuperação e alcança nível histórico de operações Read more: Aeroporto de Zurique acelera recuperação e alcança nível histórico de operações

A total of 26,129 take-offs and landings were recorded in July. This is 4.5% more than in the same month last year, as shown by an analysis by the AWP news agency on Monday. In the first half of 2026 alone, the number of flight movements had already risen by 3.8% compared with the same period the previous year.

+ Construction of Zurich Airport began 80 years ago

The busiest day was July 10, with 900 take-offs and landings. Since the outbreak of the Iran conflict at the end of February, traffic volumes at Zurich Airport have risen steadily on a monthly basis.

Between January and July, the number of take-offs and landings rose by 4% year-on-year to 157,418. That is only around 100 movements fewer than in 2019, the last year before the Covid-19 slump.

The figures are based on daily updated statistics covering all flights operated under instrument flight rules. These include scheduled flights as well as cargo, business and private flights. They are regarded as an indicator of traffic trends but may differ from passenger figures due to load factors and aircraft size.

The detailed passenger and traffic figures for July will be published on August 12.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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