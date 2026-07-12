Zurich airport sees a busy summer holiday Saturday
Saturday was busy at the country’s biggest airport: up to 110,000 passengers flew off on holidays from Zurich on Saturday, with queuing inevitable.
The most popular summer destinations are Spain – including Madrid, Alicante and Barcelona – and Portugal, including Porto, said Swiss International Air Lines (Swiss). Stockholm is also very popular, with many presumably hoping for cooler temperatures.
For long-haul flights, destinations in Asia are popular: these include Bangkok, Singapore and Seoul, as well as India. Furthermore, there is no sign of any “Trump effect”: demand for flights to the US remains high, even if slightly below last year’s level.
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Liquids are allowed again
Meanwhile travellers are no longer required to remove liquids from their luggage at the airport; since the end of June, passengers departing from Zurich are again allowed to carry these in their hand luggage.
The condition is that the total volume must be less than two litres and the liquid must not be contained in a double-walled thermos flask. Electronic devices can also remain in hand luggage thanks to the new CT scanners.
Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
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