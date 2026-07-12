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Zurich airport sees a busy summer holiday Saturday

Up to 110,000 passengers are planning to fly from Zurich to their holiday destinations
With the start of summer holidays, Swiss people are streaming off en masse. Keystone-SDA

Saturday was busy at the country’s biggest airport: up to 110,000 passengers flew off on holidays from Zurich on Saturday, with queuing inevitable.

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Zurich airport sees a busy summer holiday Saturday
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Keystone-SDA

The most popular summer destinations are Spain – including Madrid, Alicante and Barcelona – and Portugal, including Porto, said Swiss International Air Lines (Swiss). Stockholm is also very popular, with many presumably hoping for cooler temperatures.

For long-haul flights, destinations in Asia are popular: these include Bangkok, Singapore and Seoul, as well as India. Furthermore, there is no sign of any “Trump effect”: demand for flights to the US remains high, even if slightly below last year’s level.

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On June 14, 1948, a Swissair Douglas DC-4 was the first aircraft to take off from Zurich Airport to London

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Liquids are allowed again

Meanwhile travellers are no longer required to remove liquids from their luggage at the airport; since the end of June, passengers departing from Zurich are again allowed to carry these in their hand luggage.

The condition is that the total volume must be less than two litres and the liquid must not be contained in a double-walled thermos flask. Electronic devices can also remain in hand luggage thanks to the new CT scanners.

How we produce English news

Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist. 

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