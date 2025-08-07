The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss government aims to remain in dialogue with US on tariffs

Federal Council wants to remain in dialogue with the USA Keystone-SDA
Continuing talks, supporting industries affected by additional tariffs and generally easing the burden on companies: this is the strategy the Swiss government is pursuing in the tariff dispute with the United States. It will continue to refrain from taking countermeasures, as announced on Thursday.

This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

The additional tariffs imposed by the US are “extremely difficult” for the companies affected, Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter, who holds the Swiss rotating presidency, told the media in Bern on Thursday. The full seven-member government had previously met for an extraordinary meeting.

US President Donald Trump had “extremely increased” the pressure to act with the high additional tariffs for Switzerland, said Keller-Sutter. However, diplomatic efforts would continue. Talks are currently underway “on the basis of a new offer”. Keller-Sutter did not say anything about its content for the time being.

“We have been working intensively on a solution for months,” said Keller-Sutter. The Swiss negotiators are in Washington to make progress.

Parallel to the negotiations, the federal government is examining “possible relief for companies”, as it wrote in a press release. For example, the government is favourably disposed towards an extension of short-time working compensation from 18 to 24 months, as requested by both responsible parliamentary committees.

