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Trade policy

Swiss wine import limits come under fire

New wine import rules come under fire
New wine import rules come under fire Keystone-SDA

A Swiss government plan to support wine production by restricting imports has met with strong opposition from wine merchants and trade associations.

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Swiss wine import limits come under fire
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A consultation on the proposed revision of the Wine Ordinance concluded on June 18. The Federal Council proposes to reserve wine import tariff quotas for businesses that purchase and process Swiss grapes.

The measure is supported by some 1,000 winegrowers, as well as by VignobleSuisse, who cite the sector’s economic difficulties.

Conversely, several trade organisations, including the Swiss Wine Trade Association, oppose the measure. They fear it will distort competition and lead to higher prices.

The Federal Council plans to make a decision in the autumn based on the results of the consultation.

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Translated from French, sub-edited by mga

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SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR