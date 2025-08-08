Nidwalden set to be hardest hit Swiss canton by US tariffs

Putting the finishing touches on a Pilatus aircraft. The company is a major employer in Stans, Nidwalden. Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Of the 26 cantons, Nidwalden in central Switzerland is set to be hardest hit by the new US tariffs, with 47% of its exports being America-bound.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Italiano it Nidvaldo cantone più colpito dal martello di Trump, pesa Pilatus Original Read more: Nidvaldo cantone più colpito dal martello di Trump, pesa Pilatus

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The region’s biggest employer, aircraft manufacturer Pilatus, is a major factor why Nidwalden is so vulnerable, the Blick newspaper wrote on Friday after an analysis of Swiss customs data.

Pilatus – which announced on Friday it would be temporarily stopping all shipments to the US – also operates an aircraft assembly plant in Broomfield, Colorado, and can thus escape at least part of the tariffs. However, most of the company’s added value is generated in Stans, Nidwalden, where the firm employs almost 3,000 people.

In second place in the ranking of the hardest hit cantons (which also takes gold into account) is Neuchâtel (25% of exports to the US), due to its watch industry. Aargau (23%), Valais (21%) and Vaud (21%) follow. Least impacted are the central Swiss cantons of Schwyz (6%) and Uri (1%), Blick writes.

More

More How Trump is manoeuvring Switzerland closer to the EU This content was published on The steep US tariffs of 39% have sent shockwaves through Switzerland. They give a boost to those who advocate closer ties with the EU. Read more: How Trump is manoeuvring Switzerland closer to the EU

Adapted from Italian by DeepL/dos

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.