Swiss Post to re-start shipping some packages to US

Consignments with a value of more than $100 are still excluded, Swiss Post said. Keystone-SDA

From Thursday, private customers will once again be able to send packages with a value of up to $100 (CHF124) to the United States via Swiss Post. Due to the new customs regulations, Swiss Post had suspended all goods shipments to the US last week.

Deutsch de Schweizerische Post versendet wieder Geschenke in die USA Original Read more: Schweizerische Post versendet wieder Geschenke in die USA

In order to ensure that only legally compliant gifts reach the US, Swiss Post has now reorganised its processes, it said on Tuesday. It has adapted its IT systems, coordinated with international transport partners, and introduced additional control mechanisms.

Consignments with a value of more than $100 are still excluded, Swiss Post said. This is the equivalent of around CHF80. Only the express delivery option with FedEx Express Swiss Post is still available. Letter delivery also remains possible.

New customs regulations

The reason for the suspension was the US government’s decision to abolish the previous exemption limit of $800 for the import of goods. As a result, all consignments of goods must now be declared to US customs and cleared through customs. According to Swiss Post, the US also introduced new customs clearance regulations at very short notice.

Swiss Post is continuing to examine all options so that the suspension on larger-value packages can be lifted, it said. It is in dialogue with the Universal Postal Union, industry associations and other international postal companies. Swiss Post sends around 360,000 parcels to the US every year.

Translated from German with DeepL/gw

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.