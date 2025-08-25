Swiss Post temporarily stops sending goods to the US
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Listening: Swiss Post temporarily stops sending goods to the US
As of Tuesday, Swiss Post will temporarily stop sending postal consignments to the US. This is due to new customs regulations from the US government. However, it will still be possible to send documents and express items to the USA.
This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Deutsch
de
Schweizerische Post schickt temporär keine Waren mehr in USA
Original
The US government has decided to abolish the previously valid exemption limit of $800 (CHF642) for the import of goods as of August 29, Swiss Post announced on Monday. Without this exemption limit, every consignment of goods – no matter how small and of what value – must be declared to US customs and cleared through customs.
The US has also introduced new customs clearance regulations. Important questions regarding liability and the implementation of the new regulations are still unresolved.
For this reason, Swiss Post – like postal companies in other countries – is forced to stop accepting consignments for the US for the time being. Swiss Post took this decision in close consultation with the Swiss authorities.
Translated from Italian by DeepL/jdp
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
Boats sail to Solothurn to celebrate 700 years of Le Landeron
This content was published on
The challenge of crossing Lake Biel from Le Landeron to Solothurn without a motor was taken up by 16 amateur crews on Saturday. The competition is part of Le Landeron's 700th anniversary celebrations.
Swiss cantonal ministers keep low profile on social media
This content was published on
A small base of followers and neutral posts: these are the conclusions that emerge from a study published by UNIL researchers into the use of social networks by councillors of state.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.