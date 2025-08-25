Swiss Post temporarily stops sending goods to the US

Swiss Post temporarily stops sending goods to the USA Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

As of Tuesday, Swiss Post will temporarily stop sending postal consignments to the US. This is due to new customs regulations from the US government. However, it will still be possible to send documents and express items to the USA.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Schweizerische Post schickt temporär keine Waren mehr in USA Original Read more: Schweizerische Post schickt temporär keine Waren mehr in USA

+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The US government has decided to abolish the previously valid exemption limit of $800 (CHF642) for the import of goods as of August 29, Swiss Post announced on Monday. Without this exemption limit, every consignment of goods – no matter how small and of what value – must be declared to US customs and cleared through customs.

+ Swiss companies struggle to adapt to 39% tariff

The US has also introduced new customs clearance regulations. Important questions regarding liability and the implementation of the new regulations are still unresolved.

For this reason, Swiss Post – like postal companies in other countries – is forced to stop accepting consignments for the US for the time being. Swiss Post took this decision in close consultation with the Swiss authorities.

Translated from Italian by DeepL/jdp

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch