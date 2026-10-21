EU deal gets positive first feedback from the House of Representatives
The Switzerland–EU bilateral deal has reached a new milestone. The House of Representative's Foreign Affairs Committee has reacted positively to the package of treaties.
Following the marathon debate in the Senate during the autumn session, the EU treaty package is now being discussed in numerous House of Representatives’ committees. The majority of the Foreign Affairs Committee considers it “absolutely essential” for Switzerland to maintain good relations with the EU, it stated in a press release on Wednesday. It welcomes the outcome of the negotiations, “which meets, or even exceeds, all the objectives set”.
More
Swiss senators flex muscles over EU treaty package
The committee has given its opinion on an initial set of points contained in the package of agreements. It broadly supports the position of the Senate, which voted in favour of the deal in September following three days of debate.
In particular, the committee approves the wage protection measures. It welcomes the compromise negotiated by the trade unions. It has yet to decide on the type of referendum. Debates in the House of Representatives are expected to begin in December.
Join the debate:
External Content
+ How we produce news in English
Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.