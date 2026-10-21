EU deal gets positive first feedback from the House of Representatives

Committee gives the green light to the Switzerland–EU package Keystone-SDA

The Switzerland–EU bilateral deal has reached a new milestone. The House of Representative's Foreign Affairs Committee has reacted positively to the package of treaties.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Signal positif en commission sur le paquet Suisse-UE Original Read more: Signal positif en commission sur le paquet Suisse-UE

Following the marathon debate in the Senate during the autumn session, the EU treaty package is now being discussed in numerous House of Representatives’ committees. The majority of the Foreign Affairs Committee considers it “absolutely essential” for Switzerland to maintain good relations with the EU, it stated in a press release on Wednesday. It welcomes the outcome of the negotiations, “which meets, or even exceeds, all the objectives set”.

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More Swiss Politics Swiss senators flex muscles over EU treaty package This content was published on Switzerland’s Senate last week wrapped up its examination of the new EU treaty package. Read more: Swiss senators flex muscles over EU treaty package

The committee has given its opinion on an initial set of points contained in the package of agreements. It broadly supports the position of the Senate, which voted in favour of the deal in September following three days of debate.

In particular, the committee approves the wage protection measures. It welcomes the compromise negotiated by the trade unions. It has yet to decide on the type of referendum. Debates in the House of Representatives are expected to begin in December.

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Translated from French, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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