Swiss stock market shaken by tariff announcement

The Swiss Market Index fell as much as 1.9% Monday, although it pared declines to 0.88% as of 10:15 am in Zurich on optimism that the tariffs will ultimately be a tool to drive trade negotiations. The benchmark is now up about 1% for 2025.
The Swiss franc fell for a second day against the euro, sliding 0.3%. It had weakened 0.5% on Friday, the biggest drop since May, after Trump’s announcements late last week.
According to concordant press reports, the government is to meet on Monday for a virtual crisis session, but no confirmation from the Federal Chancellery or the federal departments was available on Monday morning.
The State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (Seco) is also due to meet representatives of the economy in the wake of the tariffs on Swiss imports announced by US President Donald Trump.
Watch and luxury goods stocks, as well as pharmaceuticals, were particularly upset by the unexpected level of taxes imposed on Swiss exports. Last Friday, there was no stock market trading in Switzerland due to the national holiday.
Translated from German by DeepL/jdp
