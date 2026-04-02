US expected to impose 100% tariffs on certain drugs: report
The administration of United States President Donald Trump is preparing to impose 100% tariffs on certain drugs. The Financial Times reports that the tariffs could be announced later today and will be applied to pharma companies that have not reached an agreement with the White House.
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The new duties would be imposed through Section 232, which provides for the launch of an investigation before deciding whether to approve them.
In December 2025, Trump announced agreements with nine pharmaceutical firms, including Switzerland’s Novartis and Genentech (a subsidiary of Swiss giant Roche), to reduce the price on certain medical products.
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As part of the agreement, Novartis would commit to implementing several measures to support the US government’s priorities to contain drug prices. These include a commitment to bring new medicines to high-income countries at comparable prices.
Among the firms that have reached agreements with the White House to increase investments in the US and reduce drug prices in return for a truce on tariffs are Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk.
Translated from Italian with AI/gw
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