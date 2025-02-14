Traders Avoid Big Wagers at End of Tumultuous Week: Markets Wrap

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Equities and bonds posted mostly small moves at the end of a week packed with headlines on trade tariffs and Ukraine peace efforts, a slew of earnings and data underscoring stubborn US inflation.

Luxury stocks were a bright spot in Europe as the regional Stoxx 600 index edged lower. Hermès rallied to a record in Paris after its holiday season sales surged. S&P 500 futures were steady after Thursday’s near-record close on Wall Street.

Moves in Asia were stronger, with Chinese stocks in Hong Kong soaring more than 4% to the highest in three years on optimism around the nation’s growing capabilities in artificial intelligence.

Investors are taking heart from speculation that negotiations over US President Donald Trump’s proposed trade tariffs may blunt their eventual impact. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index has dropped about 2.5% from February’s high as investors wind back bets that Trump is determined to ramp up global tariffs as part of his “America First” policy.

“The fact this is a slow burn approach from Trump, with the chance many of the tariffs will be extinguished, is supporting market sentiment,” said Kyle Rodda, senior market analyst at Capital.com.

The work required to propose reciprocal tariffs will occur on a country-by-country basis and could take until April to complete, said Howard Lutnick, Trump’s nominee to lead the Commerce Department. The comments followed news that Trump had ordered his administration to consider reciprocal tariffs on numerous trading partners.

“The fact that Trump didn’t explicitly target Europe yesterday and left an April deadline to negotiate with him brings some relief,” said Karen Georges, a fund manager at Ecofi in Paris.

An index of the dollar slipped Friday after its biggest drop in three weeks in the previous session. In currencies, the yen rose, while the pound hit its highest level against the dollar this year. Treasuries steadied after Thursday’s rally.

Read more on tariffs: Trump Is Promising Reciprocal Tariffs. What Are They?: QuickTake

Gold traded near a record high. The precious metal has gained this year, powered by haven demand, setting successive records with potential to line up a test of $3,000 an ounce.

Elsewhere in commodities, oil steadied as the market digested the fallout from Trump’s order of potential reciprocal tariffs on US trading partners.

Key events this week:

Eurozone GDP, Friday

US retail sales, industrial production, business inventories, Friday

Fed’s Lorie Logan speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.1% as of 8:34 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures were little changed

Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.7%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.8%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%

The euro rose 0.2% to $1.0484

The Japanese yen rose 0.1% to 152.62 per dollar

The offshore yuan rose 0.2% to 7.2586 per dollar

The British pound rose 0.2% to $1.2591

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.5% to $96,936.01

Ether rose 1.6% to $2,709.21

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 4.54%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 2.44%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 4.51%

Commodities

Brent crude rose 0.5% to $75.42 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $2,935.10 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Winnie Hsu and Julien Ponthus.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.