Traders Await Fed With Luxury in Focus After Gucci: Markets Wrap

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Luxury stocks led losses in Europe after Gucci-owner Kering SA warned about declining sales, fueling worries about high-end consumer spending in China. Treasuries and US equity futures were steady before today’s Federal Reserve meeting.

Kering sank 15%, one of the biggest drops in the Stoxx 600 Index, with LVMH, Burberry Group Plc and Christian Dior SE also seeing losses. Europe’s benchmark gauge slid as much as 0.4% before paring the move to trade flat, while contracts for the S&P 500 were little changed after hitting a fresh high on Tuesday. Intel Corp. rose as much as 4.4% in premarket trading after winning almost $20 billion in US grants and loans.

In other markets, the focus was firmly on the path for US interest rates. While the central bank is expected to hold, investors will be parsing commentary to assess how quickly it might start to ease. The decision and economic forecasts will be released at 2 p.m. in Washington. Chair Jerome Powell will hold a press conference 30 minutes later.

The Fed’s so-called dot plot of rates projections will be in focus as investors gauge how many cuts policymakers are expecting this year, according to Michael Brown, senior research strategist at Pepperstone Group Limited.

“The risk of those dots shifting has grown and if we do see that median move higher, then obviously you’d expect a knee jerk rally in the dollar and a knee jerk move lower in Treasuries and equities,” he said. “With that risk on the horizon, no one has particularly much conviction to do anything much this morning.”

The Bloomberg dollar index advanced for a fifth session.

Yen’s Slide

Separately, the pound whipsawed after Britain’s inflation rate fell more sharply than expected. The Bank of England meets on rates on Thursday, but a move is unlikely as policymakers say they need further evidence that price pressures will fall back sustainably.

In Japan, the yen slid to the weakest level since 2008 against the euro on speculation the Bank of Japan will keep its monetary policy accommodative even after it ended the world’s last negative-interest-rate regime this week.

Oil steadied after a two-day gain as an industry group flagged a fall in US crude stockpiles, while gold traded in a narrow band ahead of the Fed.

Key events this week:

Fed rate decision; Chair Jerome Powell holds news conference, Wednesday

Reddit’s IPO, Wednesday

ECB’s Christine Lagarde speaks, Wednesday

Eurozone S&P Global Services PMI, S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, Thursday

Bank of England rate decision, Thursday

US Conference Board leading index, existing home sales, initial jobless claims, Thursday

Nike, FedEx earnings, Thursday

Japan CPI, Friday

Germany IFO business climate, Friday

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic speaks, Friday

ECB’s Robert Holzmann and Philip Lane speak, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed as of 10:41 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures were little changed

Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.2%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%

The euro fell 0.2% to $1.0840

The Japanese yen fell 0.6% to 151.73 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2135 per dollar

The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.2697

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.3% to $62,944.61

Ether fell 1.6% to $3,225.48

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 4.28%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 2.42%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 4.01%

Commodities

Brent crude fell 0.7% to $86.80 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.2% to $2,153.89 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Rob Verdonck, Chiranjivi Chakraborty and Sujata Rao.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.