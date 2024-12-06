Traders Show Caution Before Crucial US Jobs Report: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — A cautious tone dominated markets before a key US jobs report that may provide traders with further guidance on the Federal Reserve’s policy path.

Europe’s Stoxx 600 equity index edged higher, while US futures contracts were little changed. Modest gains in the dollar put the greenback on course to rise for the ninth week out of the last 10. Treasury yields ticked higher. In corporate news, Direct Line Insurance Group Plc jumped 8.5% in London after an improved takeover offer from Aviva Plc.

France’s week of political tumult was set to end on a positive note in markets. The nation’s bonds outperformed euro-area peers after National Rally leader Marine Le Pen told Bloomberg News a budget could be delivered within weeks. The CAC 40 index climbed more than 1%, rising for a seventh day in the longest winning streak in almost 10 months.

Friday’s US labor market figures will have a big say over whether the S&P 500 can build on its 27% rally this year. Excitement around artificial intelligence and optimism that President-elect Donald Trump’s policies will boost US markets have propelled the benchmark toward its best year since 2019.

Economists anticipate the data will show a rebound in hiring in November from the effects of recent hurricanes and a major strike. Estimates suggest 220,000 jobs were added in the final nonfarm payrolls report before the Fed’s next interest-rate decision. Swap trading showed the implied odds of a quarter-point rate cut by the Fed’s at its December meeting are a little below 70%.

“It’s typical that people move to the sidelines before payrolls data and today there is probably more uncertainty than usual,” said Michael Brown, a senior strategist at Pepperstone. “If we get a surprisingly hot number, you can expect pricing to come back more to 50-50. Given the time of the year, market volumes are lighter than usual, so you are more likely to see an outsize reaction — and that’s another reason for people to sit on their hands.”

Meanwhile, Bank of America Corp. strategist Michael Hartnett said the powerful rally in US stocks as well as cryptocurrencies has left the asset classes looking frothy.

The S&P 500’s price-to-book ratio has surged to 5.3 times in 2024, approaching a peak of 5.5 hit in March 2000 during the height of the technology bubble, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. BofA’s Hartnett said there’s a high risk of “overshoot” in early 2025 if the S&P 500 nears 6,666 points — about 10% above current levels.

On Bitcoin, Hartnett said that with a market capitalization of over $2 trillion, the digital asset was comparable in size to the 11th largest economy in the world. On Friday, bitcoin pulled back from a record high set above $103,000, with its slump reaching as much as 7% at one point.

In Asian trading, shares in China rose in a sign that investors were positioning for fresh economic support measures from a key policy meeting starting on Wednesday.

“Some of the A-share listed ETFs are seeing elevated volumes,” said Nigel Peh, a fund manager at Timefolio Asset Management in Singapore. “We are having the Central Economic Work Conference next week so maybe some squaring of positions ahead of the event, too.”

South Korea was another focal point, with the won paring losses from earlier declines after the nation’s Army Special Forces Commander said there will be no second martial law. The country’s benchmark stock index fell as much as 1.8% before paring the drop.

In commodities, oil slid for a third day on concerns that OPEC+’s decision to push back the revival of halted production won’t prevent a surplus forming next year.

Key events this week:

US jobs report, consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.3% as of 10:30 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures were little changed

Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.2%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%

The euro fell 0.1% to $1.0574

The Japanese yen fell 0.4% to 150.68 per dollar

The offshore yuan fell 0.2% to 7.2745 per dollar

The British pound was little changed at $1.2754

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1% to $98,005

Ether was little changed at $3,858.16

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 4.19%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 2.13%

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.29%

Commodities

Brent crude fell 0.6% to $71.66 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $2,636.98 an ounce

