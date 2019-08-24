This content was published on August 24, 2019 11:05 AM

EFTA is made up of Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland (© Keystone / Salvatore Di Nolfi)

EFTA countries, which include Switzerland, have secured a deal with the south American common market Mercosur, official sources say.



The agreement was flagged up by Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaroexternal link on Twitter on Friday evening. A Swiss economics ministryexternal link spokesman confirmed the deal, which still has to be ratified, to swissinfo.ch on Saturday morning. More details will come later, he said.



Swiss Economics Minister Guy Parmelin, who has been in Russia for the World Skills professional skills competition, is due to make a statement later on Saturdayexternal link. The press conference is set for late afternoon, Swiss time.



+ More on Swiss participation in World Skills here



EFTA iexternal links the European free trade group formed by Switzerland, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein. It has been working on a deal with Mercosur,external link which is made up of Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay, for two years.



In a post on Twitter, Bolsonaro said the deal is a positive result of his government's diplomatic efforts to open up trade between Brazil and other countries. He announced the deal as Brazil faced criticism from foreign leaders over fires raging in the Amazon, with some European countries threatening not to approve a deal between Mercosur and the European Union.



Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis had highlighted the importance of the EFTA-Mercosur trade deal during a visit to Brazil in April this year, as part of a tour of South America.

South American sojourn Swiss foreign minister: Brazil relations unchanged under Bolsonaro The Swiss minister for foreign affairs, Ignazio Cassis says that relations with Brazil have not changed under its new president Jair Bolsonaro. This content was published on April 27, 2019 10:44 AM





Keystone-SDA/Reuters/SRF/RTS

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram