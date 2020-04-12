Navigation

Skiplink Navigation

Main Features

Culture

Traditions What Easter is normally like in Switzerland

kids in rabbit costumes

Youths advertising for Easter activities in Ciani Park in Lugano in 2016 (KEYSTONE/Ti-Press/Gabriele Putzu)

Brot Essen

During their Easter procession, participants make their way through the village eating bread and drinking wine on Easter Monday. Grimisuat, Canton Valais, 1954. (Keystone/Photopress-Archive/By)

Tapping eggs

Ready for cracking: traditionally boiled and decorated Easter eggs, pictured here in Bern in 2018 (Peter Klaunzer/Keystone)

Young man in suit

The "Eierleset" (picking up the eggs) is an old spring custom. It has no religious references; instead the focus is on fertility and the awakening of nature. Photo from 2018 (Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch)

Altdorf Prozession

During the traditional Good Friday procession, the Merciful Brothers of Altdorf march from the parish church up to the Capuchin monastery in Altdorf. Pictured here in 2019 (Urs Flüeler/Keystone)

Tütschen in Züri

Not possible to keep a distance for this game: people tapping their Easter eggs during the traditional "Eiertuetschete" event in Zurich in 1972 (Keystone/Str)

snowy traffic jam

Motorists eager to escape the cold and snow as they head south, pictured here at the mouth of the Gotthard tunnel near Erstfeld in 2018 (Urs Flüeler/Keystone)

Egg suspended over a clock tower

A helicopter transporting a giant Easter egg by the artist Mandril in Neuchâtel in 2019 (KEYSTONE/Jean-Christophe Bott)

Man dressed as Jesus

Every Maundy Thursday in Mendrisio, Christ's journey to Calvary for his crucifixion is reenacted by 200 local people. Photo from 2014 (Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch)

Sunday Walker

On Easter Sunday in 2012, a walker captures the sights of the snowy landscape near Lungern in canton Obwalden (Keystone/Urs Flüeler)

Unterseen

The distribution of Easter gifts at the town hall in Unterseen in canton Bern in 1941 (Keystone/Photopress-Archive/Walter Henggeler)

Pleureuses

One of the "pleureuses" of Romont, canton Fribourg. On scarlet cushions, the mourners carry the symbols of the Passion: a crown of thorns, a whip, nails, a hammer, tongs, and St. Veronica's shroud (Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch)

Swimmer with eggs on her head

Another tradition is the "blue egg swim" in Uster near Zurich. Even if Easter falls later than usual in a given year, the lake water is still quite cold. Photo from 2019 (Walter Bieri/Keystone)

Vintage skier image

A double balancing act: the annual Easter ski race in Villars-Bretaye in canton Vaud requires skiers to collect boiled eggs on the way down. Photo from 1939 (Keystone/Photopress-Achive/Str) 

images of people celebrating Easter

For many people living in Switzerland, the long Easter weekend is usually a time for festive gatherings and maybe a trip to another part of the country. Because of the coronavirus lockdown, this year is quite different.

One classic “event” each Easter is the pilgrimage of sun-hungry northerners over and through the Alps to canton Ticino – popular for its mild climate, lakeside promenades and palm trees. This year the Swiss authorities have urged people to stay put – even if they have second homes waiting for them in mountain villages or other recreational areas.

The cities will also be quieter than usual. For example, social distancing makes it impossible for egg lovers to gather for traditional public egg-cracking parties. However, families at home can still play this game.

Despite restrictions on selling many non-essential items, retailers are still allowed to sell edible Easter-themed merchandise such as chocolate rabbits. Swiss supermarkets in general are well-stocked, though the recent surge in home cooking and baking means last-minute shoppers might have to be flexible about ingredients. Actually, that’s often the case around a holiday in Switzerland, when shopping hours are restricted anyway.

Neuer Inhalt

newsletter subscription

Never miss a top story: subscribe to our weekly newsletter now.
Newsletters



Tags

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

External Content

Subscribe to the Swiss Connection on iTunes

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.









Click here to see more newsletters