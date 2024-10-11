Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Trainmaker Stadler applies for short-time working after storms hit supplier

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

ZURICH (Reuters) – Trainmaker Stadler has applied for temporary short-time working for some workers at a Swiss plant after suffering supply problems caused by severe storms and flooding earlier this year.

A supplier halted production of aluminium components used to make train carriages following the storms in June, leading to delays in deliveries, Stadler said on Friday.

Stadler said the measure would apply to 119 workers at its factory in Altenrhein, northern Switzerland. The company, which employs 5,300 people in Switzerland, said the measures were temporary and would apply until the supply of components fully resumed.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Emilie Ridard

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality?

Dear Swiss Abroad, what difficulties did you encounter when your foreign spouse applied for Swiss nationality? Tell us your experiences.

Join the discussion
5 Likes
10 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
72 Likes
55 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Anand Chandrasekhar

Should raw milk sales be banned or should consumers decide?

Swiss food regulations do not allow raw milk to be sold for direct consumption. However, a loophole allows 400 raw milk vending machines to do just that.

Join the discussion
3 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR