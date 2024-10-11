Trainmaker Stadler applies for short-time working after storms hit supplier

ZURICH (Reuters) – Trainmaker Stadler has applied for temporary short-time working for some workers at a Swiss plant after suffering supply problems caused by severe storms and flooding earlier this year.

A supplier halted production of aluminium components used to make train carriages following the storms in June, leading to delays in deliveries, Stadler said on Friday.

Stadler said the measure would apply to 119 workers at its factory in Altenrhein, northern Switzerland. The company, which employs 5,300 people in Switzerland, said the measures were temporary and would apply until the supply of components fully resumed.