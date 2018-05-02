Discussions at a Wednesday meeting in Vienna between Swiss Transport Minister Doris Leuthard and her Austrian counterpart, Norbert Hofer, included plans for cross-border rail and road development.
The main focus of the meeting on transport policy between the two countries was to optimise rail traffic, according to a Swiss Transport Ministry press releaseexternal link (in French).
The development of rail services between eastern Switzerland, Bregenz, Austria and Lindau, Germany is currently being studied, with the goal of introducing a train route connecting the regions. This would complement the current Eurocity service between Zurich, Bregenz, and Munich. From 2021, it should be possible to benefit from hourly, cross-border service without changing trains.
As for road traffic, the discussions focused on plans for a new rapid route between Austria and Switzerland. This route should take some of the pressure off local roads, and reduce the waiting times at border crossings.
On the Swiss side, it will be necessary to create a new bridge over the Rhine river at St Margrethen in canton St Gallen, as well as a common customs station. The details concerning the rapid route should be settled soon within the framework of a treaty, the transport ministry said.
swisstopo
Map of Swiss-Austrian border region
SDA-ATS/cl
Neuer Inhalt
Horizontal Line
swissinfo EN
The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired.
All rights reserved. The content of the website by swissinfo.ch is copyrighted. It is intended for private use only. Any other use of the website content beyond the use stipulated above, particularly the distribution, modification, transmission, storage and copying requires prior written consent of swissinfo.ch. Should you be interested in any such use of the website content, please contact us via contact@swissinfo.ch.
As regards the use for private purposes, it is only permitted to use a hyperlink to specific content, and to place it on your own website or a website of third parties. The swissinfo.ch website content may only be embedded in an ad-free environment without any modifications. Specifically applying to all software, folders, data and their content provided for download by the swissinfo.ch website, a basic, non-exclusive and non-transferable license is granted that is restricted to the one-time downloading and saving of said data on private devices. All other rights remain the property of swissinfo.ch. In particular, any sale or commercial use of these data is prohibited.