This content was published on May 22, 2018 9:10 AM May 22, 2018 - 09:10

(Keystone)

The San Bernardino tunnel in the Swiss Alps will remain closed until at least Thursday, the traffic authorities have announced.

The major tunnel in southeastern Switzerland was closed on Friday afternoon after a German coach caught fire, causing record traffic jams in the region. The tunnel is an alternative route to the Gotthard artery connecting northern and southern Switzerland, and a popular route for European holidaymakers heading south.

As a result of the closure, queues of up to 28 kilometres were reported at the northern entrance to the Gotthard tunnel on Saturday. The disruptions were exacerbated by the long Pentecost weekend.

+ Read more about the Alpine tunnel closure

The Swiss traffic service Viasuisseexternal link expects further travel disruptions and queues following the closure of the San Bernardino.

The bus was carrying 22 passengers and caught fire some 500 metres before the end of the tunnel. All passengers were able to leave safely and there were no serious casualties, reported the local police. Two people are currently being treated for smoke inhalation.

Railway travel Gotthard rail tunnel boosts north-south traffic by a third About 2.3 million passengers have travelled through the new transalpine tunnel in Switzerland over the past eight months.





SDA-ATS/ln

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

swissinfo EN The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired. swissinfo.ch Join us on Facebook!