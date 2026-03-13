Treasuries Climb as Economic Data Bolster Fed Bets: Markets Wrap

6 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Wall Street is ending another volatile week amid the war in Iran with stocks and bonds rising as signs of economic sluggishness bolstered the case for at least one Federal Reserve rate cut in 2026. Oil fell.

Treasuries rose across the curve, with short-dated maturities outperforming as traders slightly boosted their bets on policy easing. That helped buoyed equity sentiment, with the S&P 500 halting a three-day slide. Brent fell below $100, helping ease market jitters after intense fluctuations in recent days.

US consumer sentiment declined to a three-month low as fears mounted in recent weeks about the impact on gasoline prices from the war with Iran. Meantime, Gross domestic product expanded at a 0.7% annualized rate in the fourth quarter — when the government experienced a record-long shutdown — compared to an initial estimate of 1.4%.

Other figures showed job openings rose in January and layoffs fell, signaling that demand for workers was improving before the labor market showed fresh signs of weakness. Consumer spending barely rose in January while the core personal consumption expenditures price index — the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge — matched estimates.

“Investors have a lot of economic data to digest,” said Bret Kenwell at eToro. “While CPI has underscored a stubborn but slowly improving inflation backdrop, PCE is sending a more troubling signal. Importantly, neither report reflects the recent spike in energy prices.”

The latest economic updates put the focus on next week’s Fed meeting. Officials are widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged, and traders will focus on any potential change in the central bank’s outlook to incorporate the impacts of the conflict in Iran.

Pressure is building for an end to the war that entered its 14th day given the chaos enveloping the Middle East. Brent has soared about 40% since the war began, driving up fuel prices globally. The conflict has led to the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz, choking the flow of a fifth of the world’s oil.

“There are two paths at this time for markets and the better outcome is a shorter war,” said Chris Zaccarelli at Northlight Asset Management. “Likewise, if the length of the military conflict stretches out much longer than expected, we could see even more negative impacts on the markets.”

The US issued a second authorization letting countries buy more Russian oil that’s stuck on tankers due to sanctions, part of the White House’s push to prevent prices from surging.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Friday marked the largest attacks against the Islamic Republic, putting the total number of targets hit by the US-Israeli alliance since the beginning of the war at around 15,000. Iran’s new supreme leader is wounded and likely disfigured, he noted.

“Despite signs of economic softening, more sticky inflation data simply strengthens the idea that the Fed will remain on the sidelines,” said Ellen Zentner at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management.

The weakness in GDP growth at the end of last year was more severe than initially thought but, given the government shutdown appears to have been a significant drag, Capital Economics anticipates a strong rebound in growth in the first quarter, particularly with a favorable fiscal backdrop.

“For a net exporter like the US, we expect the impact of the oil price shock to be muted, although initially it could be a drag as households’ purchasing power immediately takes a hit, while any boost to investment could take a little longer to feed through,” said economist Paul Ashworth.

Underlying inflation pressures will continue to boil under the surface and next month’s print will also be elevated, impacted by the war in the middle east, according to Jeffrey Roach at LPL Financial.

“We expect the Fed to highlight the uncertainty on both sides of the mandate,” he added. “Inflation will be impacted by the war and unemployment will be impacted by the disruptions in the labor market. Expect to see some important revisions in the upcoming Summary of Economic Projections next week.”

Corporate Highlights:

Charles Schwab Corp. expects revenue growth of around 16% for the first quarter as retail investors remain engaged despite uncertainty about the direction of the economy and the war in the Middle East. Apple Inc. is lowering the fees it collects from app developers in China, a concession in a hugely lucrative market where it faced the risk of antitrust intervention. Adobe Inc. gave a sales forecast that failed to ease investor fears that the software maker is being left behind by new competitors while saying its Chief Executive Officer Shantanu Narayen will resign. Carvana Co.’s board approved a 5-for-1 stock split, a move to bring down the automotive retailer’s lofty share price following a staggering multiyear rally from the depths of the pandemic. Ulta Beauty Inc. offered guidance for the current year that was toward the low end of Wall Street’s expectations. Uber Technologies Inc. is relaunching a robotaxi service with the Hyundai Motor Co.-backed company Motional in Las Vegas. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.7% as of 10:02 a.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.8% The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.7% The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.5% The MSCI World Index rose 0.5% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2% The euro fell 0.3% to $1.1476 The British pound fell 0.5% to $1.3274 The Japanese yen rose 0.1% to 159.12 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 4.8% to $73,562.49 Ether rose 6.1% to $2,189.07 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 4.24% Germany’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 2.95% Britain’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 4.76% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.1% to $94.63 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.4% to $5,101.94 an ounce ©2026 Bloomberg L.P.