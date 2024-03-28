Treasuries Decline, Asian Stocks Fall on Japan: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Treasuries fell as a Federal Reserve official emphasized that recent US economic data might delay the number of interest-rate cuts seen this year. Japanese stocks dragged down broader Asian equities.

Yields on Treasuries advanced across tenors in Asia following Fed Governor Christopher Waller’s remarks after the Wednesday close that there is no rush to lower interest rates, and he wants to see “at least a couple months of better inflation data” before cutting. Two-year Treasury yields, which are more sensitive to policy moves, rose four basis points. The dollar strengthened against all of its Group-of-10 peers.

Shares in Japan slipped as they traded ex-dividend. The move also came after the Nikkei 225 index Wednesday advanced to near its record high. Meanwhile, Australian stocks climbed to a fresh record. Hong Kong shares were flat. Mainland Chinese, Taiwanese and Korean equities fell.

Investors will be monitoring a slew of earnings by Chinese banks later Thursday. Chinese stocks already erased their gains for March as earnings disappointments weighed down sentiment, fueling concern that more of the policy-driven rally will unwind.

Contracts for US equities were flat in Asian trading after the S&P 500 closed at a record, with many institutional investors potentially rebalancing their portfolios.

In Asia, the yen will remain in focus. The currency steadied in early trading after pulling back from the lowest level since 1990. The yen had weakened to 151.97, beyond the level at which policymakers stepped in during October 2022.

A summary of opinions from the Bank of Japan’s policy meeting last week shows that officials discussed the need to stay cautious in their approach toward further interest rate hikes.

“Market perception is they have drawn a line in the sand at 152,” said Paresh Upadhyaya, director of fixed income and currency strategy at Amundi Asset Management US. “The key question is their commitment.”

In commodities, oil climbed to head for a solid quarterly gain on expectations OPEC+ supply cuts would tighten the global market. Gold steadied Thursday after three sessions of gains.

The US government’s credit score was affirmed by S&P Global Ratings at AA+, even as the country continues to face fiscal challenges. “Bipartisan cooperation to strengthen the US fiscal profile — namely to meaningfully lower deficits and tackle budgetary rigidities — remains elusive,” S&P said in a statement.

Meanwhile, after the S&P 500 soared about 25% since late October, many have flagged concern that positioning is stretched and stocks are more vulnerable to short-term profit taking.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Dubravko Lakos-Bujas warned clients on Wednesday that they could be “stuck on the wrong side” of the momentum trade when it eventually falters, and he encouraged them to consider diversifying their holdings and thinking about risk management in their portfolios. He also reiterated his warning that excessive crowding in the market’s best-performing stocks raises the risk of an imminent correction.

Key events this week:

UK GDP revision, Thursday

US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, initial jobless claims, GDP, Thursday

Japan unemployment, Tokyo CPI, industrial production, retail sales, Friday

US personal income and spending, PCE deflator, Friday

Good Friday. Exchanges closed in US and many other countries in observance of holiday. US federal government is open.

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly speaks, Friday

Fed Chair Jerome Powell speaks, Friday

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 10:29 a.m. Tokyo time

Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed

Japan’s Topix index fell 1.1%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was little changed

China’s Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.2%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.9%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0818

The Japanese yen fell 0.1% to 151.51 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2541 per dollar

The Australian dollar fell 0.1% to $0.6526

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.7% to $69,372.82

Ether fell 0.4% to $3,498.22

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.21%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 3.98%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.6% to $81.81 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.2% to $2,190.52 an ounce

