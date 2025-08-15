Treasuries Edge Up, Hong Kong Stocks Extend Losses: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Treasuries edged up to recover some of their losses from a higher US inflation print, which led traders to trim bets on an interest-rate cut by the Federal Reserve next month.

Bonds inched up across the curve, with yields on the policy-sensitive two-year note falling one basis point to 3.72%. Yields on the 10-year bond moved by a similar measure to 4.27%. A gauge of the dollar fell 0.1%, after gaining 0.4% in the prior session. Gold edged up along with an index for Asian equities.

Shares in Hong Kong and mainland China weakened after data showed China’s economy slowed in July with factory activity and retail sales disappointing, suggesting Donald Trump’s trade war is starting to weigh on the world’s No. 2 economy. The Hang Seng Index fell 1.2% while stocks in China pared their gains. Japanese shares rose after the country’s economy expanded faster than expected last quarter.

Risk sentiment had been buoyed in previous days by expectations of monetary easing in the US, with traders fully pricing in a quarter-point reduction. But with US wholesale inflation accelerating in July by the most in three years, traders trimmed the odds of a September rate cut to about 90% from previously fully pricing it in.

“Markets shouldn’t take for granted that rates will be cut deeply because there is an inflation problem in the US,” said Kyle Rodda, a senior market analyst at Capital.com in Melbourne.

The higher-than-expected increase in the US producer price index — which suggests companies are passing along elevated import costs tied to tariffs — halted a Treasuries rally and surprised investors.

Traders had piled into bets on a September rate cut, with some wagering on a 50-basis-point move, after a largely benign report on consumer prices this week and comments from Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent in which he said policymakers could bring down borrowing costs as much as 1.5 percentage points.

What Bloomberg Strategists say:

“Treasuries will remain nervous heading into next week’s Jackson Hole event. The risk is for sharp steepening moves, with inflation concerns likely to see long-dated debt underperform.

Garfield Reynolds, MLIV Team Leader.

Meanwhile, production at Chinese factories and mines rose at the slowest rate since November and expanded 5.7% last month from a year earlier. The median forecast of economists in a Bloomberg survey was for an increase of 6%. Retail sales grew 3.7% on year in July, the least this year, down from 4.8% in the previous month.

China’s new-home prices fell at a faster pace in July, in a further sign that a series of stimulus measures has failed to revive the moribund market.

China’s housing slump has dragged on for more than four years, with sales falling further since the second quarter. Calls for additional policy support have grown as the effects of a stimulus blitz last September wear off.

In commodities, oil was steady for the day and the week, with investors focused on a meeting between the US and Russian presidents later on Friday. Gold headed for a weekly loss, after traders pared bets on the Fed cutting rates next month.

