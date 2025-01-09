Treasuries End Four-Day Selloff, Asian Stocks Drop: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — US Treasuries rose, halting a four-day selloff that had been driven by concerns over sticky inflation that may be exacerbated by President-elect Donald Trump’s plans for fiscal stimulus.

Japanese government bonds also edged higher after a 30-year auction received the strongest demand since 2020. Asian stocks fell for a second day and a gauge of emerging market equities was headed for a correction as Trump’s threat of additional trade tariffs unsettled investors.

Japanese and Australian equities led the weakness in the region, while US futures also slipped. Chinese shares on the mainland and in Hong Kong fluctuated, following data that showed deflationary pressures worsened in the world’s No. 2 economy.

A regional gauge of semiconductor stocks was marginally lower, following news that the Biden administration is planning an additional round of export restrictions on artificial intelligence chips. Nvidia Corp. dipped in post-market trading after the report.

A gloomy outlook for China’s economy is adding pressure on regional markets as the latest inflation readings suggest that Beijing’s stimulus efforts have so far failed to revive demand. Next up is Friday’s US employment report, which may shed more light on the Federal Reserve’s policy outlook.

“There was little deviation in China’s inflation data from what markets were expecting and hence, market reaction to it has been more limited thus far,” said Jun Rong Yeap, market strategist at IG Asia. “China’s consumer inflation remains subdued, which once again leaves deflation talk on the table and keeps market focusing on any upcoming consumption-driven stimulus.”

Meanwhile, Beijing expanded its support for the beleaguered yuan with a plan to issue a record amount of bills in the Hong Kong market to add demand for the currency overseas.

Elsewhere, the Australian dollar declined as weaker-than-expected retail sales data bolstered the case for an interest rate cut next month.

The yen strengthened toward 158 per dollar. Japanese workers’ base salaries grew the most in 32 years, offering potential support for the central bank to raise rates this month. Meanwhile, the country’s auction of 30-year government bonds Thursday met solid demand due to higher yields.

The pound weakened for a third day, with a recent plunge in UK markets serving a fresh warning about the British economy and heaping pressure on Keir Starmer’s embattled Labour government.

In commodities, oil extended Wednesday’s decline. Gold slipped.

US stock markets will close Jan. 9, in observance of a national day of mourning for former President Jimmy Carter. The bond market will shut at 2 p.m. New York time.

US employers probably tempered their hiring last month to wrap up a year of moderating yet still-healthy job growth that economists expect to carry on in 2025. A survey conducted by 22V Research showed most investors are watching payrolls closer than normal. Only 26% of the respondents think Friday’s data will be “risk-on,” 40% said “risk-off,” and 34% “mixed/negligible.”

“We like US equities compared to the rest of the world” given that the growth outlook remains fairly benign, Dong Chen, chief Asia strategist at Pictet Wealth Management, said at a briefing Thursday. “Current valuation has to hold even though there is risk that if interest rates get much higher from current level that could pose a risk.”

Key events this week:

Eurozone retail sales, Thursday

US state funeral and national day of mourning for former President Jimmy Carter is a federal holiday, Thursday

Japan household spending, leading index, Friday

US jobs report, consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% as of 2:33 p.m. Tokyo time

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.2%

Japan’s Topix fell 1.3%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was little changed

The Shanghai Composite fell 0.3%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures were little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0311

The Japanese yen rose 0.1% to 158.12 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.3501 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $94,464.12

Ether rose 1.1% to $3,335.07

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 4.66%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 4.49%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.2% to $73.15 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.1% to $2,659.06 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Stephen Kirkland.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.