Treasuries End Four-Day Selloff; Pound at 2023 Low: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — US Treasuries rose amid signs of investor demand returning for global bonds following a selloff that was driven by worries about elevated inflation and swelling government debt piles. The pound sank to the lowest against the dollar since 2023.

Signs that this week’s rise in yields was enough to tempt some investors back into bonds came from strong demand at a 30-year Treasuries auction Wednesday and an equivalent sale in Japan Thursday. One gauge of demand at the auction of longer-dated Japanese debt was the highest since 2020.

“We see these rebounds in yields as a great opportunity to lock in income particularly for investors who are still sitting on too much cash, where we think yields can still fall further,” said Manpreet Gill, chief investment officer for Africa, Middle East and Europe at Standard Chartered, told Bloomberg TV.

The pound fell 0.7% against the greenback to below $1.23 at a level last seen in October 2023, part of a broader flight from UK assets. Gilt yields have topped multi-decade highs this week alongside a pummeling in UK stocks as long-standing worries about inflation and spending plans are coming to a head.

Global stocks remained under pressure, with US and European futures slipping after Asian shares fell for a second day. A gauge of emerging market equities was headed for a correction as Trump’s threat of additional trade tariffs unsettled investors.

Japanese and Indian equities led weakness in Asia. Chinese shares on the mainland and in Hong Kong fluctuated, following data that showed deflationary pressures worsened in the world’s No. 2 economy.

A Bloomberg gauge of regional semiconductor stocks dropped, following news that the Biden administration is planning an additional round of export restrictions on artificial intelligence chips. Nvidia Corp. dipped in post-market trading after the report.

A gloomy outlook for China’s economy is adding pressure on Asian stocks as the latest inflation readings suggest that Beijing’s stimulus efforts have so far failed to revive demand. Next up is Friday’s US employment report, which may shed more light on the Federal Reserve’s policy outlook.

“There was little deviation in China’s inflation data from what markets were expecting and hence, market reaction to it has been more limited thus far,” said Jun Rong Yeap, market strategist at IG Asia. “China’s consumer inflation remains subdued, which once again leaves deflation talk on the table and keeps market focusing on any upcoming consumption-driven stimulus.”

Meanwhile, Beijing expanded its support for the beleaguered yuan with a plan to issue a record amount of bills in the Hong Kong market to add demand for the currency overseas.

Elsewhere, the Australian dollar declined as weaker-than-expected retail sales data bolstered the case for an interest rate cut next month.

The yen strengthened toward 158 per dollar. Japanese workers’ base salaries grew the most in 32 years, offering potential support for the central bank to raise rates this month.

US stock markets will be closed Thursday in observance of a national day of mourning for former President Jimmy Carter. The bond market will shut at 2 p.m. New York time.

US employers probably tempered their hiring last month to wrap up a year of moderating yet still-healthy job growth that economists expect to carry on in 2025. A survey conducted by 22V Research showed most investors are watching payrolls closer than normal. Only 26% of the respondents think Friday’s data will be “risk-on,” 40% said “risk-off,” and 34% “mixed/negligible.”

“We like US equities compared to the rest of the world” given that the growth outlook remains fairly benign, Dong Chen, chief Asia strategist at Pictet Wealth Management, said at a briefing Thursday. “Current valuation has to hold even though there is risk that if interest rates get much higher from current level that could pose a risk.”

Key events this week:

Eurozone retail sales, Thursday

US state funeral and national day of mourning for former President Jimmy Carter is a federal holiday, Thursday

Japan household spending, leading index, Friday

US jobs report, consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.3% as of 7:30 a.m. London time

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.3%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2%

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.7%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 0.4%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%

The euro fell 0.2% to $1.0300

The Japanese yen rose 0.1% to 158.15 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.3535 per dollar

The British pound fell 0.7% to $1.2276

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.7% to $93,755.68

Ether was little changed at $3,297.97

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 4.66%

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.55%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced 11 basis points to 4.80%

Commodities

Brent crude was little changed

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $2,665.33 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Richard Henderson, Stephen Kirkland and Andre Janse van Vuuren.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.