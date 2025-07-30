Treasuries Fall on Strong Economic Data Before Fed: Markets Wrap

9 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Wall Street traders gearing up for the Federal Reserve decision drove bonds lower as stocks hovered near record highs as data showed the world’s largest economy is holding up. The dollar rose for a fifth straight day, set for its longest winning streak since February.

Bond yields rose across the curve. The Treasury signaled it will rely more on the shortest-dated securities to fund the gaping federal deficit at least until 2026. The S&P 500 edged higher ahead of results from Microsoft Corp. and Meta Platforms Inc. Chipmakers outperformed, with Nvidia Corp. up 2% and Marvell Technology Inc. jumping 8%.

Subscribe to the Stock Movers Podcast on Apple, Spotify and other Podcast Platforms.

Inflation-adjusted gross domestic product, which measures the value of goods and services produced in the US, increased an annualized 3% after shrinking at a 0.5% rate in the previous period.

“As expected, the US economy bounced back strongly in the second quarter” said Neil Birrell at Premier Miton Investors. “With inflation above target, tariffs about to kick in and the economy looking in reasonable shape, there is virtually no chance of the Fed acting on rates before September.”

Consumer spending — which accounts for two-thirds of GDP — advanced 1.4%, marking the tamest growth in consecutive quarters since the pandemic.

“Now that delinquencies are starting to rise for upper-income consumers, we expect consumer spending to moderate further,” said Jeffrey Roach at LPL Financial. “The Fed will likely be in a good place to cut rates by their September meeting.”

To Josh Jamner at ClearBridge Investments, the GDP release implies a stronger core personal consumption expenditures price index reading on Thursday as well as upward revisions to prior months, “which chips away at the case for Fed rate cuts in the near term.”

Investors parsing Jerome Powell’s remarks Wednesday for any hint that the Fed is moving closer to a rate cut might be left wanting. Officials are widely expected to keep rates on hold until at least September, with swaps suggesting a roughly 60% chance of a quarter-point reduction.

The Fed’s rate decision will be released at 2 p.m. in Washington on Wednesday, and Powell will hold a post-meeting press conference 30 minutes later.

“Investors will be happy to see the stronger growth, but core PCE is still running on the high side,” said David Russell at TradeStation. “The Fed could remain on guard against rising price pressures.”

Art Hogan at B. Riley Wealth notes that the average growth rate in the first half of the year is 2.5%. That is a deceleration from the nearly 3% growth rates achieved in the last two years.

“The significant beat is Q2 GDP is just a rebound from the drop in Q1,” said Jamie Cox at Harris Financial Group. “Don’t get me wrong, these GDP data are great, just not that great. The economy remains resilient and growing, and that’s the most important takeaway from this report.”

President Donald Trump hailed the GDP number in a social media post as “WAY BETTER THAN EXPECTED” and renewed his call for Powell and his colleagues to lower interest rates. Officials are widely expected to keep borrowing costs unchanged for now.

In other economic news, private-sector payrolls increased by 104,000, according to ADP Research data. The median estimate of economists called for a 76,000 gain.

Earnings season for a handful of megacap tech firms has morphed into capex season with the AI arms race showing no signs of slowing.

Focus will be on how much the behemoths Microsoft Corp. and Meta Platforms Inc. plan to dish out to keep up with competitors like Alphabet Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. as they build out infrastructure and software to power artificial intelligence applications.

The S&P 500 Index, coming off its best streak of gains since 2020, is about to enter what has historically been its toughest stretch of the year.

Over the past three decades, the benchmark has performed the worst in August and September, losing 0.7% on average in each month, compared with a 1.1% gain on average across other months, data compiled by Bloomberg show. Analysts attribute the pattern in part to money managers’ tendency to reassess their portfolios around this time of year.

“Though equities have likely not peaked this year, we see limited upside given the historically high multiples at which market-leading stocks are trading,” said Chris Brigati at SWBC. “We are entering a seasonal period of weakness for the market suggesting a fall pullback may be on the horizon before the next move toward higher stock prices in 2026.”

The market’s next catalyst is likely to be continued progress on trade, Brigati noted.

“Meaningful progress with the China trade negotiations would remove a significant headwind for markets and specifically lead to a boost in the technology sector, since many tech companies are looking to do more business in China.”

Trump touted landmark agreements with Japan and the European Union in the past week, adding to pacts with a handful of smaller economies. An extension of the US-China tariff truce is also in the works.

The US president said he would impose a tariff rate of 25% on India starting on Aug. 1 and suggested he would add an additional penalty over the country’s energy purchases from Russia.

“While we expect equities to advance over the next 12 months, investors should be mindful of potential market swings in the coming weeks,” said Mark Haefele at UBS Global Wealth Management.

The US stock rally has been fueled by retail traders, while institutional buying has been more measured, according to Barclays Plc strategists.

The team led by Emmanuel Cau says the volume of US retail transactions is at historical highs, led by unprofitable stocks and crowded shorts.

Wells Fargo Investment Institute is raising its year-end forecasts and target ranges for US equities this year and next, saying tariff delays and deregulation are poised to keep driving the stock market higher.

The firm sees S&P 500 closing 2025 at a 6,400 midpoint — roughly where US benchmark is currently trading — and 2026 at a 7,000 midpoint.

Corporate Highlights:

Palo Alto Networks Inc. agreed to buy CyberArk Software Ltd. in a cash-and-stock deal valuing the Israeli cybersecurity company at about $25 billion. Humana Inc. raised its profit guidance for the year, bucking a trend in the US health insurance industry after most other companies cut their forecasts in recent months. Harley-Davidson Inc. said tariffs crimped profits in the second quarter as high borrowing costs sapped demand and forced the motorcycle manufacturer to cut production. Kraft Heinz Co. used price increases to help offset volume declines as the company continues a strategic review of its brands. Hershey Co. lowered its full-year profit guidance in part on tariff costs, but is hopeful that the Trump administration will offer relief for products, like cocoa, that can’t be grown in the US. Starbucks Corp. sales and profit fell more than anticipated, signaling that a plan to revive growth by speeding up service and making cafes more welcoming has yet to bear fruit. Visa Inc., the world’s biggest payments network, left its earning outlook unchanged for the rest of the fiscal year. SoFi Technologies Inc., a provider of consumer financial services, said it’s selling $1.5 billion of stock. Tesla Inc. agreed to buy $4.3 billion worth of US-built batteries from LG Energy Solution Ltd., a person familiar with the matter said, in a deal that should eventually boost the carmaker’s slowing energy storage business. Bunge Global SA’s second-quarter profits fell to the lowest in seven years as lingering uncertainty over tariffs and US biofuel policy continued to pressure crop traders and processors. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.2% as of 12 p.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.3% The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed The MSCI World Index was little changed Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index rose 0.3% The Russell 2000 Index rose 0.6% Nvidia rose 2% Marvell Technology rose 8.1% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.5% The euro fell 0.7% to $1.1466 The British pound fell 0.6% to $1.3273 The Japanese yen fell 0.4% to 149.09 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.4% to $117,957.2 Ether rose 0.9% to $3,796.68 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced five basis points to 4.37% Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.71% Britain’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 4.60% The yield on 2-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 3.90% The yield on 30-year Treasuries advanced five basis points to 4.90% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.5% to $70.23 a barrel Spot gold fell 1.1% to $3,289.85 an ounce ©2025 Bloomberg L.P.