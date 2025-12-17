Treasuries Pare Losses After Waller’s Rate Signals: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Wall Street traders gearing up for inflation data drove bonds away from session lows as Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller signaled support for further rate cuts. Stocks wavered. Oil jumped.

With the consumer price index running the risk of being less reliable than usual due to government-shutdown disruptions, Waller’s remarks were closely watched for fresh Fed insights. While investors saw his comments as more dovish, the official also warned there’s no need to rush amid elevated inflation.

The November CPI report on Thursday will offer only a partial snapshot of inflation, without monthly changes for most of the price categories.

That explains the relative sense of apathy regarding the data, with options traders betting the S&P 500 will swing 0.7% in either direction, according to data compiled by Barclays Plc. That’s sharply lower than the 1% average realized move spurred by the 12 reports delivered through September.

Earlier this week, the high-profile jobs report also drew limited reaction. The data was impacted by the federal closure and proved to be a noisy reading showing the labor-market is slowing, but not collapsing.

“The muted response to the employment data is likely to be repeated – after all, the data quality concerns with payrolls are also applicable to CPI,” said Ian Lyngen at BMO Capital Markets. “At least insofar as there will be a reasonable amount of skepticism regardless of how the data ultimately comes in.”

The S&P 500 was little changed. Micron Technology Inc. is reporting earnings after the close, and the pressure is on with investors growing increasingly skeptical about the artificial intelligence trade.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.15%. The dollar added 0.1%.

Oil rallied as the US prepares new measures against Russia if Moscow rejects a peace deal, and blockades sanctioned tankers off Venezuela.

Outlining a scenario where inflation continues to slow through 2026, Waller said in a CNBC forum that monetary policy settings are up to 100 basis points above neutral — the level where the Fed is neither restraining growth nor stoking price pressures.

Waller, who is under consideration to be the next Fed chair, is expected to meet for an interview with President Donald Trump later Wednesday.

“From a market perspective, Waller is the top pick, as he is a known quantity inside and outside the Fed, he has credibility and knows how to build consensus,” said Chris Low at FHN Financial.

Corporate Highlights:

OpenAI is in initial discussions to raise at least $10 billion from Amazon.com Inc. and use its chips, a potential win for the online retailer’s effort to broaden its AI industry presence and compete with Nvidia Corp. Oracle Corp. said final negotiations on an equity deal for a data center project in Michigan are “on schedule” and doesn’t include Blue Owl Capital, a firm that has helped finance massive data center projects for firms including Oracle and Meta Platforms Inc. in recent months. Warner Bros. Discovery Inc., the parent of HBO and CNN, is advising its shareholders to reject a hostile takeover bid by Paramount Skydance Corp. in favor of its original agreement with streaming giant Netflix Inc., deeming the Paramount offer “inferior” and “inadequate.” Ford Motor Co. canceled a 9.6 trillion won ($6.5 billion) battery agreement with LG Energy Solution Ltd. after the US automaker rolled back its electric vehicle ambitions. General Mills Inc.’s sales in the latest quarter exceeded Wall Street expectations as a strategy to improve packaging and marketing while also lowering some prices paid off. The chief executive of General Mills said more consumers are buying food when it goes on sale, the latest signal that US households are feeling pinched by the economy. Builder Lennar Corp.’s forecast for quarterly home orders missed analysts’ estimates as affordability pressures and the weakening job market pushes buyers to the sidelines. SpaceX has told its employees the company is entering a regulatory quiet period, people familiar with the matter said, taking the rocket and satellite maker a step closer to an initial public offering slated for 2026. Air taxi maker Joby Aviation Inc. said it plans to double its US manufacturing capacity to as many as four aircraft per month by 2027, using both its main production site in California and another in Ohio. Bankrupt Spirit Aviation Holdings Inc. is in revived discussions to merge with Frontier Group Holdings, people familiar with the matter said, in a deal that could rescue the deep-discount airline from insolvency at a time of stiff competition from larger US carriers. Tricolor Holdings founder Daniel Chu was charged by federal prosecutors with conspiring to defraud lenders and investors of the bankrupt subprime auto company. BBVA SA is weighing a series of large share buybacks as it seeks to return capital to investors following its failed bid for Banco Sabadell SA. Continental AG appointed Christian Kötz to lead the German tire maker as it prepares to sell its ContiTech industrial unit, the final step in its breakup plan. Mercedes-Benz Group AG unveiled a sweeping management overhaul that includes the departure of longtime design chief Gorden Wagener, underscoring Chief Executive Officer Ola Källenius’ tightening control as the automaker heads into a make-or-break 2026. Diageo Plc agreed to sell its majority stake in East African Breweries Ltd. to Japan’s Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. in a $2.3 billion deal as the struggling UK distiller streamlines operations to speed its turnaround. TotalEnergies SE Chief Executive Officer Patrick Pouyanne said rising demand for oil will help to underpin prices, despite their recent slump on growing concerns about a global surplus. Doncasters Group, an almost 250-year-old UK metal engineering group that supplies Boeing Co., has selected banks for a US initial public offering that could value the firm at more than $4 billion, according to people familiar with the matter. KNDS NV’s board has decided to pursue an initial public offering for the Franco-German tankmaker amid surging demand for defense stocks and potential interest from rival Rheinmetall AG. China Vanke Co., once the nation’s biggest homebuilder and now at the epicenter of the years-long property crisis, has asked some commercial banks to accept delayed interest on certain borrowings, people familiar with the matter said. Tencent Holdings Ltd. has appointed Yao Shunyu as its chief AI scientist, entrusting the former OpenAI researcher with heading up its artificial intelligence efforts. Shares of HashKey Holdings Ltd., operator of Hong Kong’s largest licensed cryptocurrency exchange, fell on their trading debut after an initial public offering that raised HK$1.6 billion ($206 million). MetaX Integrated Circuits Shanghai Co. soared in its first day of trading on Wednesday, the latest outsized debut by a Chinese chipmaker after similar gains by Moore Threads Technology Co. earlier this month. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 was little changed as of 9:58 a.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.2% The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5% The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.4% The MSCI World Index was little changed Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index fell 0.2% The Russell 2000 Index rose 0.6% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1% The euro was little changed at $1.1742 The British pound fell 0.4% to $1.3364 The Japanese yen fell 0.5% to 155.47 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.9% to $89,451.17 Ether rose 0.9% to $2,978.01 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.15% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 2.86% Britain’s 10-year yield declined six basis points to 4.46% The yield on 2-year Treasuries was little changed at 3.50% The yield on 30-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 4.83% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.2% to $55.94 a barrel Spot gold rose 0.9% to $4,340.14 an ounce ©2025 Bloomberg L.P.