Treasuries Pare Slide After $22 Billion Bond Sale: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — The world’s biggest bond market pared losses after a strong $22 billion sale of 30-year Treasuries. Stocks fluctuated near all-time highs as a handful of big techs fell.

In contrast to Tuesday’s lackluster auction, demand for longer-dated US bonds was solid. Since the results came out, bond yields moved away from session highs. Equities wavered after a rally that has defied every doomsday scenario on Wall Street, with the S&P 500 recently notching its longest stretch since 2018 without a drop of at least 2%.

“Today’s 30-year auction was strong,” said Vail Hartman at BMO Capital Markets. “Since the result, Treasuries have rallied in the follow-through.”

Treasury 30-year yields rose two basis points to 4.33% after topping 4.35% earlier in the day. The S&P 500 was little changed around 5,180, while the tech heavy-Nasdaq 100 underperformed. Nvidia Corp. slipped 2.5% and Tesla Inc. extended its March selloff on an analyst downgrade. Bitcoin hit $73,000.

Skepticism grew in the face of a sharp rally in US stocks since October. The S&P 500 gained in 16 of the past 19 weeks amid enthusiasm around corporate earnings, artificial intelligence and economic strength.

“This generally positive set up has underwritten the gains in stocks year to date, although it’s important to note that while the fundamentals are positive, they still don’t justify current valuations, making the market vulnerable to a negative surprise,” Essaye said.

Earnings for the S&P 500 grew 7.4% in the fourth quarter from the same time a year ago. Excluding the Magnificent Seven group of technology giants, profits in the index posted a 1.7% contraction, data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence show.

“If the S&P is going to have a strong second half of 2024, corporate earnings growth will need to accelerate,” said Nicholas Colas at DataTrek Research.

The trading desk at JPMorgan Chase & Co. expects resurfacing goods inflation will make Fed officials less willing to cut interest rates this year — but that still doesn’t dent its bullish view on US equities.

A belated pullback of roughly 5% is possible from “momentum unwind risk,” the team led by Andrew Tyler said Wednesday in note to clients. However, near-term artificial intelligence catalysts may prevent a material down move.

Colas at DataTrek remarks that while the Nasdaq Composite rally feels like it is slowing, history shows we can still expect reasonably good returns going forward.

The gauge is up over 40% in the last 12 months, more than one standard deviation above the long-run mean of 36%, he noted. A look at index back to 1972 shows similar rallies after prior outsized drawdowns. As long as the US economy continues to grow, the Nasdaq continues to generate positive 12-month returns after a return of over 36%, Colas added.

Traders will get another economic check on Thursday, with readings on inflation, retail sales and the labor market.

Following a hot reading consumer inflation, the producer price index likely rose amid a rebound in energy prices, according to Estelle Ou at Bloomberg Economics. More importantly, components that enter the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge — the core PCE deflator — likely sustained some growth momentum from January, posing upside risks to our current core PCE estimates, she noted.

This will be the final inflation report before next week’s Fed decision on rates. With policymakers expected to hold interest rates steady for a fifth straight meeting, economists will be looking for clues as to when the central bank will start lowering borrowing costs.

“We think yields could drift higher in the lead up to next Wednesday’s FOMC decision, especially if PPI surprises to the upside tomorrow,” said Will Compernolle at FHN Financial. “If there really is a collective shrug from market participants regarding yesterday’s hot CPI, the next potential catalyst for rates to set a new anchor will be next week’s dot plot and the press conference.”

To Jose Torres at Interactive Brokers, Tuesday’s CPI results have increased the significance of the Fed’s release of its Summary of Economic Projections, or dot plot, next Wednesday. Investors are currently anticipating that the central bank will lower rates in June and make an additional two cuts by year-end.

“The Fed’s dot plot will provide insight into how realistic these expectations are with some members of the Fed implying that one or two cuts this year may be sufficient, rather than the three the market is pricing in,” Torres added.

Corporate Highlights:

The Pentagon pulled out of a plan to spend as much as $2.5 billion on a chip grant to Intel Corp., people familiar with the situation said, putting the onus on another federal agency — the Commerce Department — to make up for the shortfall.

United States Steel Corp. tumbled after a report that Joe Biden plans to express “serious concern” over its proposed takeover by Nippon Steel Corp.

Dollar Tree Inc. plans to shutter about 1,000 stores in an effort to improve profitability as the discount retailer battles a spate of litigation and other headwinds.

Eli Lilly & Co. is teaming up with Amazon.com Inc. to expand its nascent business of selling weight-loss drugs directly to patients.

Adidas AG is sticking with its underwhelming earnings forecast for this year as it works through high inventories of unsold sneakers and apparel in North America, disappointing investors anticipating an improved outlook.

BP Plc and the United Arab Emirates’ state oil firm suspended a $2 billion bid to buy a major stake in Israel’s NewMed Energy as the war in Gaza upends politics across the region.

Key events this week:

US PPI, retail sales, initial jobless claims, business inventories, Thursday

China property prices, Friday

Japan’s largest union federation announces results of annual wage negotiations, just ahead of Bank of Japan policy meeting, Friday

Bank of England issues inflation survey, Friday

US industrial production, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Empire Manufacturing, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 was little changed as of 1:07 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.6%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4%

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.2%

The MSCI World index rose 0.1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%

The euro rose 0.2% to $1.0954

The British pound was little changed at $1.2802

The Japanese yen was little changed at 147.54 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 2.8% to $73,060.29

Ether rose 1% to $3,991.5

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.17%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 2.37%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced eight basis points to 4.02%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 2.5% to $79.53 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.8% to $2,175.43 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Robert Brand, Sujata Rao, Cecile Gutscher, Jessica Menton, Michael Mackenzie and Ye Xie.

