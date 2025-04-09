Treasuries Plunge, Stocks Fall as Tariffs Kick In: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Treasuries sold off and stocks retreated as US President Donald Trump hiked trade tariffs to a 100-year high and ratcheted up pressure on China.

US sovereign bonds sank for a third straight day, with long-end yields surging amid growing cracks in their haven status. The dollar fell along, with equity-index futures for Europe and US, reflecting growing concerns about the world’s biggest economy. Recession fears drove Asian stocks and oil lower.

“This isn’t just about tariffs or currencies — it’s about capital flows, geopolitics, and fiscal sustainability colliding in real time,” said Charu Chanana, chief investment strategist at Saxo Markets. “This rare trifecta signals a deeper crisis of confidence. Treasuries, once the world’s ultimate safe haven, are now under pressure from US fiscal concerns and risks of foreigners dumping in retaliation to tariffs.”

The worsening trade war — with Trump raising levies on China to 104% — has been condemned by investors including Bill Ackman and prompted economists at JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs to raise the probability of a US recession. Investors are also gripped by concerns that something may break in the financial plumbing as volatility and stress build across markets.

That may put the Federal Reserve in a spot where the need to cut interest rates contend with fear of a spike in inflation brought on by tariffs.

The debate is playing out in the Treasuries market, where the policy-sensitive two-year note is outperforming amid speculation of rate cuts. The selloff in longer-tenure debt — yields on 10-year bonds have surged by 41 basis points this week —though has raised questions over the value of US government debt as a haven, as well as speculation that hedge funds are unwinding a popular leverage trade.

“This is a fire sale of Treasuries,” said Singapore-based Calvin Yeoh, a money manager at hedge fund Blue Edge Advisors. “This is like ice sculpting in a forest fire — whatever looked good a second ago is now gone.”

The selloff in Treasuries has sowed more doubt about the asset’s haven quality, according to Citigroup Inc. strategists. Yields on 30-year Treasuries also surged 21 basis points on Wednesday to the highest since 2023.

Japan’s long-dated government bonds plunged as elevated market volatility prompted investors to trim their exposure to fluctuating yields.

Adding to signs of concerns about the US economy, an index of the dollar fell for a second day with the currency dropping against all of its Group-of-10 peers. Instead, investors piled into the yen as a haven asset.

Trump’s so-called reciprocal tariffs are now in place, dealing a thunderous blow to the world economy as he pushes forward efforts to drastically reorder global trade. In the hours before implementation — at 12:01 am Wednesday in Washington — the White House insisted the duties were indeed coming, squelching market speculation for any late reprieve.

Chinese markets experienced high volatility Wednesday. The CSI300 Index opened 1.2% lower and then erased all its gains to post a gain of 0.3%. Shares in Hong Kong also had similar moves. Inflows into exchange-traded funds linked to the so-called national team hit a record for a second day running on Tuesday.

“I think the national team and retail investors are buying, maybe driven by expectation for Chinese government’s stimulus policy,” said Kenny Wen, head of investment strategy at KGI Asia Ltd. Some investors feel the tariff impact has already been priced in, or “at least there will be short term rebound,” he said.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 2.3% as of 1:42 p.m. Tokyo time

Japan’s Topix fell 4.2%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 2.1%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.6%

The Shanghai Composite rose 0.2%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 4.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.5%

The euro rose 0.9% to $1.1058

The Japanese yen rose 1% to 144.75 per dollar

The offshore yuan rose 0.7% to 7.3770 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.9% to $76,357.82

Ether fell 2.6% to $1,442.15

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced 17 basis points to 4.46%

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced 15 basis points to 4.39%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 4.3% to $57 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.9% to $3,010.84 an ounce

