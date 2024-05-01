Treasuries Rally With Fed Not as Hawkish as Feared: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — The world’s biggest bond market surged as Jerome Powell downplayed the possibility of rate hikes and the Federal Reserve said it will shrink its balance sheet at a slower pace to ease strains in money markets.

Treasuries climbed across the curve, with two-year yields dropping below 5%. Swap traders boosted their bets on rate cuts and projected higher odds that the first move will happen in November, instead of December. The S&P 500 finished lower — after gaining over 1% during Powell’s press conference — as chipmakers plunged in the final hour of US trading.

Officials unanimously decided Wednesday to leave the target range for the benchmark federal funds rate at 5.25% to 5.5% — where it’s been since July. Powell said it’s unlikely that the Fed’s next move would be to raise rates, saying officials would need to see persuasive evidence that policy is not tight enough to bring inflation back toward the central bank’s 2% target.

“Jay Powell threaded the needle perfectly today,” said Ronald Temple at Lazard. “He did not take the bait to talk about hiking rates — but clearly communicated instead that the question is about ‘when’, not ‘if’, inflation will resume its decline.”

Benchmark 10-year yields declined five basis points to 4.63%. In a volatile session, the S&P 500 extended this week’s losses. In late hours, Qualcomm Inc., the world’s biggest seller of smartphone processors, gave a bullish forecast.

“The basic message was that cuts have been delayed — not derailed,” said Krishna Guha at Evercore. “Relative to expectations, this is a very measured hawkish reset.”

While the Fed signaled it’s not planning to cut rates so soon, the fact that officials are slowing the pace at which they shrink their balance sheet, it will mean less upward pressure on bond yields, according to Sonu Varghese at Carson Group.

In the plan unveiled Wednesday, the Fed said it will lower the monthly cap on how much Treasuries it will allow to mature without being reinvested, to $25 billion from $60 billion, while keeping the cap for mortgage-backed securities unchanged at $35 billion.

The central bank has been winding down its holdings since June 2022 — a process known as quantitative tightening. It gradually increased the combined amount of Treasury and mortgage bonds it allowed to run off without being reinvested to a total of $95 billion per month.

To Ian Lyngen at BMO Capital Markets, QT tapering combined with the Treasury Department’s $10 billion per month in buybacks represent a constructive shift in the flow dynamics for the US rates market.

“The less Treasury debt that rolls off the Fed’s balance sheet, the less debt that has to be absorbed by the market,” said Greg McBride at Bankrate. “This could help keep long-term Treasury yields in check after heady increases thus far in 2024.”

Wall Street’s Reaction to Fed Decision:

Neil Dutta at Renaissance Macro Research:

The statement retains its easing bias. In the press conference, Powell believes that policy is restrictive. If policy is restrictive, they are more concerned about downside growth risks than upside inflation risks.

Bret Kenwell at eToro:

The Fed might not be confident enough to cut rates yet, but notably, the idea of rate hikes doesn’t appear to be on the table. While the discussion of rate hikes has gained traction lately, the market has not priced in that scenario in a meaningful way.

The Fed’s plan to slow its balance sheet runoff should be a positive for the bond market, and it’s something the committee likely wouldn’t do if it felt that it would need to raise rates in the not-too-distant future. With rate hikes off the table, that should be a positive for stocks and bonds. So should the idea that Chair Powell doesn’t see stagflation as a risk right now.

It appears the Fed remains in a “when, not if” outlook for when it comes to rate cuts — they just need the data to justify it. The Fed believes its policy is restrictive enough to get inflation to its goal, it’s just a question of how long it will take.

Seema Shah at Principal Asset Management:

Inflation surprises have dampened only some of Powell’s spirit. After a spate of strong inflation numbers, the Fed cannot pretend that recent inflation surprises are simple blips in the data run. Yet Powell retains some confidence that inflation will decline from here, albeit lessened over recent months, suggesting that it’s a fairly high bar for rate hikes. Yet, before markets get overly excited, it’s worth remembering that the Fed is responding to the unfolding economic data, just as we all are. The next few months of data are pivotal for the Fed path.

Quincy Krosby at LPL Financial:

The FOMC statement offered the market liquidity, with a larger than expected QT slowdown in exchange for more time needed to assess the path of disinflation and timing for initiating rate cuts.

This was – at the margin – a more dovish FOMC statement and the reaction in markets, both equity and Treasury yields reflect the Fed’s message that they need more data before an initial rate cut.

The statement wasn’t as hawkish as market participants anticipated as there wasn’t a hint of a potential rate hike, just a suggestion of remaining higher for perhaps longer than an eager market is comfortable with.

Whitney Watson at Goldman Sachs Asset Management:

US growth and inflation exceptionalism in the first quarter suggest the Fed will exercise patience before pivoting to rate cuts, spending the second quarter regaining confidence on disinflation. We expect the downtrend in inflation has been delayed, not derailed. As for the Fed’s balance-sheet reduction, today’s decision to taper quantitative tightening is a nod to liquidity considerations in the financial system, rather than a shift in direction.

Steve Sosnick at Interactive Brokers:

Pulling back on QT is the noteworthy aspect, particularly because cutback is strictly on the Treasuries side while agencies and mortgages remain unchanged. A bit of dovishness to balance the acknowledgement of lack of progress on inflation.

Wall Street lore says traders should dump stocks in May to avoid the summer doldrums. But that strategy appears to have been a bust in recent memory.

The old Wall Street adage “sell in May and go away” refers to a six-month stretch from May to October that historically has been the worst time to own stocks — but that hasn’t been the case lately. In fact, the S&P 500 has delivered gains in eight of the past 10 years during this time frame, with an average return of 4%, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

That said, this span still hasn’t beaten the best six months of the year on average for US equities in the past 70 years: November to April.

Last month’s slide in the S&P 500 drove sell-side strategists out of equities and bonds and into cash, bringing a contrarian sentiment barometer from Bank of America Corp. closer to signaling it’s time to buy US stocks.

BofA’s so-called Sell-Side Indicator ticked down 33 basis points in April to 54.6%, bringing it just below its 15-year average, strategists led by Savita Subramanian wrote in a note to clients Wednesday.

Corporate Highlights:

Amazon.com Inc.’s cloud unit posted the strongest sales growth in a year, a sign that the retailer’s most profitable unit is recovering from a slump as businesses resume spending on technology projects, including artificial intelligence services.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc., the second-biggest maker of computer processors, gave a lukewarm revenue forecast for the current period, weighed down by lackluster demand for chips used in video-game hardware.

Super Micro Computer Inc. reported quarterly sales that fell slightly short of estimates. The results disappointed investors who had sky-high expectations that the server maker’s business would benefit from AI-related demand.

Mastercard Inc. cut a forecast for full-year revenue growth citing foreign exchange headwinds, as first-quarter spending on the payments giant’s network fell short of estimates.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. posted results that were better than feared and executives outlined a plan for reshaping it into a more diversified and profitable bank.

Estée Lauder Cos. lowered its revenue outlook for the remainder of the year as the company faces lackluster demand for its high-end products in China.

Pinterest Inc. reported first-quarter sales and user growth that surpassed Wall Street’s expectations, bolstered by a push into shopping and a focus on Gen-Z users.

Starbucks Corp. sales fell for the first time since 2020 as half-off deals and new lavender lattes weren’t enough to entice increasingly budget-conscious consumers.

Pfizer Inc. raised full-year earnings guidance after completing its deal with the US government to take doses of its Covid pill back.

CVS Health Corp. cut its annual earnings outlook for the second quarter in a row, citing increased medical costs in its Medicare insurance business.

Johnson & Johnson will ask thousands of people suing over its allegedly tainted baby powder to vote for a settlement that would resolve all litigation for $11 billion — $2.1 billion more than the company offered last year.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.3% as of 4 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.7%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2%

The MSCI World index fell 0.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%

The euro rose 0.2% to $1.0689

The British pound was little changed at $1.2491

The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 157.51 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 4.7% to $57,030.77

Ether fell 1.3% to $2,924.73

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined five basis points to 4.63%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 2.58%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 4.37%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 3.4% to $79.11 a barrel

Spot gold rose 1% to $2,308.04 an ounce

