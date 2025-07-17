Treasury Yields and Dollar Rise After Retail Sales: Markets Wrap
(Bloomberg) — Treasury yields and the dollar rose after a better-than-estimated retail sales report reinforced speculation the Federal Reserve will stay on hold for now. Stocks wavered.
Bonds dropped across the US curve and the greenback resumed its month-to-date climb, underpinned by fading expectations for interest-rate cuts in 2025. Money markets are pricing fewer than two Fed reductions this year, down from the possibility of three at the start of the month. S&P 500 futures were little changed.
US retail sales rebounded in a broad advance, potentially tempering some concerns about a retrenchment in consumer spending. The value of retail purchases, not adjusted for inflation, increased 0.6% after a sharp decline in May. That exceeded nearly all estimates in a Bloomberg survey of economists. Excluding cars, sales climbed 0.5%.
Speculation over Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s future rattled markets on Wednesday before President Donald Trump downplayed the prospect of replacing him. Trump, who has long pushed for lower interest rates, has made no secret of his frustration with the Fed Chair.
Corporate Highlights:
- United Airlines Holdings Inc. narrowed its profit range for this year, saying the outlook has become more predictable than in the first six months, a period punctuated by flight disruptions, trade tensions and fighting in the Middle East.
- PepsiCo Inc. maintained its annual outlook and reported sales growth that beat Wall Street estimates, citing strong international growth.
- U.S. Bancorp reported net interest income that missed analysts’ estimates in the first earnings report under new Chief Executive Officer Gunjan Kedia.
- General Electric Co. boosted its full-year financial guidance and topped Wall Street’s profit estimates for the second quarter after rebounding demand in the aviation market softened the impact of a global trade war.
- Roblox Corp. is adding new safety features, including an age-estimation tool that relies on video selfies, in an effort to better protect its kid-heavy user base.
- Novartis AG announced disappointing sales for a key psoriasis drug and the looming retirement of its respected finance chief, which overshadowed a modest outlook raise.
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. raised its outlook for 2025 revenue growth, shoring up investors’ confidence in the momentum of the global AI spending spree.
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 8:38 a.m. New York time
- Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.1%
- Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.1%
- The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.7%
- The MSCI World Index rose 0.1%
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.5%
- The euro fell 0.5% to $1.1578
- The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.3396
- The Japanese yen fell 0.7% to 148.85 per dollar
Cryptocurrencies
- Bitcoin fell 1.8% to $117,766.3
- Ether rose 1.3% to $3,426.79
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 4.47%
- Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.70%
- Britain’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 4.66%
- The yield on 2-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 3.92%
- The yield on 30-year Treasuries was little changed at 5.02%
Commodities
- West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.1% to $67.12 a barrel
- Spot gold fell 0.9% to $3,318.48 an ounce
