Treasury Yields Sink as US Sale Adds Fuel to Rally: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — The world’s biggest bond market climbed after a $22 billion sale of Treasuries saw strong demand, adding fuel to a rally driven by bets the Federal Reserve will cut rates this year amid signs of disinflation.

Treasuries climbed across the curve, with 10-year yields heading toward the lowest since March. An auction of 30-year debt had a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.49 — the highest in a year. Stocks hovered near their all-time highs. Heightened political risk in France drove the premium on the nation’s 10-year bonds to the widest since 2017 over German peers.

The producer price index unexpectedly declined the most in seven months, adding to evidence that inflationary pressures are moderating. Several categories that are used to calculate the Fed’s preferred inflation measure — the personal consumption expenditures price index — were softer in May than a month earlier.

“The latest data in hand nudge the door a little wider open for the Fed to begin making an interest rate cut later this year,” said Bill Adams at Comerica Bank, which forecasts Fed reductions in September and December.

Treasury 10-year yields fell seven basis points to 4.24%. Fed swaps continued to show bets on almost 50 basis points of easing in 2024.The S&P 500 struggled to gain mich traction even as its most-influential group — technology — outperformed. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index slipped 1.3%. France’s CAC 40 Index sank 2%.

EU Bonds Fall as MSCI Denies Them Sovereign Gauges Inclusion

Separate data showed jobless claims jumped to the highest level in nine months, which points to moderation in the labor market — even though those weekly readings tend to be very volatile.

The PPI report comes on the heels of a soft reading on consumer prices that offered some reassurance that progress toward the Fed’s 2% inflation target has resumed. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday that officials welcomed the latest figures — adding that he hopes for more reports like that.

US officials penciled in just one interest-rate cut this year and forecast more cuts for 2025, reinforcing policymakers’ calls to keep borrowing costs high for longer to suppress inflation. The Fed’s “dot plot” showed four policymakers saw no cuts this year, while seven anticipated just one reduction and eight expected two cuts.

“This is still just one month and the takeaway from the June Fed meeting stands: a much more sustained downshift extending across the coming months will be needed for the Fed to move on rates,” said Krishna Guha at Evercore. “But this is exactly the kind of data Powell needs to steer a wary FOMC to two cuts.”

The Fed’s favored inflation gauge is set for the smallest advance since November following two better-than-expected reports on prices out this week. Several analysts expect the so-called core PCE gauge, due later this month, advanced just 0.1% in May. Such a print would help bolster the case for two interest-rate cuts this year.

Corporate Highlights:

Boeing Co. said it’s inspecting undelivered 787 Dreamliners after discovering that fasteners were incorrectly installed on a section of the carbon-composite aircraft, underscoring the heightened scrutiny on quality lapses at the embattled manufacturer.

Tesla Inc. shares jumped after Elon Musk said shareholders voted “by wide margins” in favor of re-approving his compensation package and moving the company’s state of incorporation to Texas.

Broadcom Inc. rallied after delivering strong results and an upbeat forecast, lifted by robust demand for artificial intelligence products. The company also announced a 10-for-1 stock split, effective July 15.

Snowflake Inc. plans to close its own investigation this week into a hacking campaign that ensnared as many as 165 of its customers.

John R. Tyson was suspended from his role as chief financial officer of Tyson Foods Inc. after an arrest for allegedly driving while intoxicated, the company said in a Thursday statement

The US Supreme Court sided with Starbucks Corp. over the National Labor Relations Board in a decision that will make it more difficult for the agency to win temporary reinstatement of workers fired during labor disputes.

Key events this week:

Bank of Japan’s monetary policy decision, Friday

Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee speaks, Friday

US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.1% as of 2:37 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.5%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2%

The MSCI World Index fell 0.4%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro fell 0.7% to $1.0738

The British pound fell 0.3% to $1.2761

The Japanese yen fell 0.1% to 156.93 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 2% to $66,746.37

Ether fell 2.5% to $3,465.43

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined seven basis points to 4.24%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined six basis points to 2.47%

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.12%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed

Spot gold fell 1% to $2,301.96 an ounce

