Triathlon-Two athletes die at World Championships in Spain

Two athletes, one from Britain and the other from Mexico, died on Thursday on the first day of the Torremolinos-Andalucia Triathlon Championship Finals, both competing in the age-group sprint event, World Triathlon said.

Local media reported that the 57-year-old British athlete suffered a cardiac arrest. No details of his identity have been released.    “It is with deep sadness that we inform you that two competitors (one from Mexico, one from Britain) have died at the World Triathlon Torremolinos-Andalucia AG Sprint Distance World Championships,” the sport’s governing body said in a statement.

Torremolinos is hosting the event from Oct. 17-20, with more than 5,500 triathletes from over 80 countries competing.

