This content was published on June 1, 2018 8:16 AM Jun 1, 2018 - 08:16

"True Talk" puts people in front of the camera who are fighting prejudice or discrimination. They answer questions that nobody would normally dare to ask directly.

This week we meet Tristan aka “Ennia Face”, a 37-year-old drag queen from Zurich. He’s been dressing up as a woman for 20 years, even though some deemed it very uncool to be feminine as a gay man in the 1990s. Why does he prefer to dress as a woman? "Women wear glitter, are more coiffured and generally so much more colourful!", he explains.

Ennia Face wears dazzling sequin outfits, striking hairstyles and dangerously high heels. It takes him between 90 minutes and three hours to “make-up away his masculinity”. As regards discrimination, he feels that in his social circles, drag queens are welcomed rather than shunned.

