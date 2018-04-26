This content was published on April 26, 2018 2:30 PM Apr 26, 2018 - 14:30

"True Talk" puts people in front of the camera who are fighting prejudice or discrimination. They answer questions that nobody would normally dare to ask directly.

This week we talk to Sven Epiney, a well-known radio and TV presenter for the German-language public broadcaster, SRF. But as he points out, "Swiss celebrities tend to be 'Cervelat Prominenz'"- people (like the popular and understated Cervelat sausage) who are not famous outside German-speaking Switzerland.

Even so, in the small Alpine country, fame can make life difficult. Sven thinks twice before going to the pharmacy to pick up items like condoms or spot cream – being recognised by the cashier can lead to some embarrassing moments, he explains.



(SRF/swissinfo.ch)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

swissinfo EN The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired. swissinfo.ch Join us on Facebook!