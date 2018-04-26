Navigation

True Talk Are Swiss celebrities a bunch of wannabes?

"True Talk" puts people in front of the camera who are fighting prejudice or discrimination. They answer questions that nobody would normally dare to ask directly. 

This week we talk to Sven Epiney, a well-known radio and TV presenter for the German-language public broadcaster, SRF. But as he points out, "Swiss celebrities tend to be 'Cervelat Prominenz'"- people (like the popular and understated Cervelat sausage) who are not famous outside German-speaking Switzerland. 

Even so, in the small Alpine country, fame can make life difficult. Sven thinks twice before going to the pharmacy to pick up items like condoms or spot cream – being recognised by the cashier can lead to some embarrassing moments, he explains.

