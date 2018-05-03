This content was published on May 3, 2018 5:00 PM May 3, 2018 - 17:00

"True Talk" puts people in front of the camera who are fighting prejudice or discrimination. They answer questions that nobody would normally dare to ask directly.

Yves has a problem: his vision is reduced to 2%. But he doesn't feel sorry for himself. He says, "I have a lot of traits and one of them is that I don't see well. But that's just a small part of me."

He feels that more could be done to make life easier for the visually impaired. For example, websites should be more accessible. When it comes to finding work, he says it's tricky for visually-impaired people because many bosses in Switzerland are prejudiced against them. (SRF/swissinfo.ch)

