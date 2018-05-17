This content was published on May 17, 2018 5:00 PM May 17, 2018 - 17:00

"True Talk" puts people in front of the camera who are fighting prejudice or discrimination. They answer questions that nobody would normally dare to ask directly.

Some people say the hardest thing about being vegan, a person who does not eat or use animal products, is dealing with the antagonism and harassment they face. This includes interrogation-style conversations, sarcastic comments, put-downs and not-so-funny jokes.

Andrea Monica Hug says that she's typically told that vegans are all "malnourished" and that they're "always tired and weak." In fact, she says, since becoming a vegan, she feels much fitter. In this interview, she lets off steam over how poorly informed people are about veganism. (SRF/swissinfo.ch)



