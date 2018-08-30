This content was published on August 30, 2018 5:00 PM Aug 30, 2018 - 17:00

"True Talk" puts people in front of the camera who are fighting prejudice or discrimination. They answer questions that nobody would normally dare to ask directly.

Noha was born with trisomy 21, more commonly known as Down's syndrome. He's adamant he does not want to be defined by his condition. Whether through his unique sense of humour, or his honest take on life, in this episode Noha openly explains the prejudices he faces and how he deals with them, and describes his personal hopes and dreams.



(SRF, swissinfo.ch)

