This content was published on June 20, 2018 1:46 PM Jun 20, 2018 - 13:46

"True Talk" puts people in front of the camera who are fighting prejudice or discrimination. They answer questions that nobody would normally dare to ask directly.

Markus Hofman finds himself having to constantly explain that as a person of small stature, you’re not physically impaired and as such, you can still basically do any job.

Despite having a height of 146cm, he wouldn’t want to be even an inch taller. However, this has not always been the case. The 41-year-old actor had to learn the hard way to accept his height and stand up for himself. Today he is even convinced that his size brings as many advantages as disadvantages.

