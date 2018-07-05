This content was published on July 5, 2018 5:00 PM Jul 5, 2018 - 17:00

"True Talk" puts people in front of the camera who are fighting prejudice or discrimination. They answer questions that nobody would normally dare to ask directly.



This week, Les talks about being a black African in Switzerland. "The same people who thought I was so cute as a child clutched their bags tighter when they saw me going out aged 18 or 19." He admits to being macho, "We have to put on a tough face because we're in the minority."

Asked about the notion that black people have bigger penises, he replied: "I don't know. I've only seen my own and I'm happy with that".

(SRF/swissinfo.ch)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

swissinfo EN Teaser Join us on Facebook! swissinfo.ch Join us on Facebook!