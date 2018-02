This content was published on February 15, 2018 4:35 PM Feb 15, 2018 - 16:35

"True Talk" puts people in front of the camera who are fighting prejudice. They answer questions that nobody else dares to ask directly. This week, we speak to Anita, a world champion in "Natural Bodybuilding", a movement for bodybuilders who abstain from performance-enhancing drugs. She tells Swiss Public Television, SRF, that just because she's a bodybuilder, it doesn't make her any less feminine. (SRF, swissinfo.ch)





Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.