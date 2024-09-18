Trump, Poland’s Duda may meet in battleground state of Pennsylvania, sources say

By Gram Slattery and Karol Badohal

WASHINGTON/WARSAW (Reuters) -Polish President Andrzej Duda might hold talks on Sunday with Donald Trump in the U.S. election battleground state of Pennsylvania, a senior Polish official said on Wednesday, confirming an earlier Reuters report that the two men may meet.

Any such meeting would mark a rare instance of a foreign leader appearing alongside a U.S. presidential candidate on the campaign trail. Pennsylvania, which is home to a sizeable Polish American population, is one of several key battleground states in a tight race for the Nov. 5 U.S. presidential election.

Duda, a nationalist who forged close ties with Trump when he was U.S. president in 2017-21, will attend the unveiling of a Solidarity monument, the senior Polish official said, adding that Trump had also been invited to the event. However, it was not yet known whether Trump would attend.

“If President Trump comes, then of course there will definitely be an opportunity to exchange a few words and talk about the most important topics,” the Polish official told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity.

These topics would include Polish-U.S. relations, Poland’s security and the war in Ukraine.

Neither the Trump campaign nor the organisers of the event in Pennsylvania responded immediately to requests for comment.

Americans of Eastern European descent have become a sought-after voting bloc for both Trump, a Republican, and his Democratic rival, Vice President Kamala Harris.

During a debate in Philadelphia earlier in September, Harris referred to Pennsylvania’s Polish-American population, while implying that Trump would not be a strong defender of Poland if it were attacked by Russia.

The Trump campaign has rejected that characterization and said that only Trump can effectively negotiate with Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine.

ALLY OF UKRAINE

Duda is a strong ally of Ukraine and has long urged Washington to take a tough stance towards Russia, unlike Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban, another right-wing European leader who has fostered good relations with Trump.

Two sources, also speaking on condition of anonymity, had earlier told Reuters that Trump planned to appear with Duda in Pennsylvania on Sunday, though they stressed that the joint appearance had not yet been finalised.

One of those sources said Trump and Duda were expected to appear at a Polish-American Catholic shrine in the suburbs north of Philadelphia. News of the visit was first reported by LevittownNow.com, a local outlet in Pennsylvania.

The chief of Duda’s chancellery, Malgorzata Paprocka, later clarified that both Duda and Trump had been invited by organisers to the same event.

“Whether President Trump will be there, I do not have one hundred percent confirmation at this moment. We, as the president’s office, are not organizers of this meeting,” she said.

Trump and Duda, whose term in office expires in 2025, have described themselves as friends. The two men last met in New York in April.

A who’s who of world leaders is expected to arrive in the United States in the coming days for the 79th session of the UN General Assembly.

Many foreign delegations have already reached out to allies of the former president in an attempt to connect with Trump or his foreign policy advisers, according to several people familiar with those conversations.

(Additional reporting by Barbara Erling in Warsaw editing by Ross Colvin, Edwina Gibbs and Gareth Jones)