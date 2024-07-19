Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Trump, Ukraine’s Zelenskiy plan phone call, sources say

This content was published on
1 minute

By Gram Slattery

MILWAUKEE (Reuters) – Associates of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy have discussed holding a phone call between the two leaders, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

One source said the call could occur on Friday, but Reuters was not able to immediately determine if the conversation, which would be their first since the former U.S. president left the White House in 2021, had been confirmed.

CNN reported earlier on Thursday that the two leaders had a phone call scheduled on Friday. The news organization warned that the schedule of the former president – who is in Milwaukee to accept the Republican Party presidential nomination – is subject to frequent changes.

Trump has said he would end the war in Ukraine before he even takes office in January should he win the Nov. 5 election, though he has not provided details of how he would do so.

A representative for the Trump campaign declined to comment.

