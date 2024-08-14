Trump loses third bid for judge to step aside in hush money case

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A New York judge declined for a third time to step aside from the case in which Donald Trump was convicted of charges involving hush money paid to a porn star, dismissing the former U.S. president’s claim of conflict of interest related to political consultancy work by the judge’s daughter.

Justice Juan Merchan in a decision released on Wednesday denied a request by Trump’s lawyers that he recuse himself from the first case involving criminal charges against a former U.S. president. Merchan is scheduled to sentence Trump on Sept. 18.