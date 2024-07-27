Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Trump plans more outdoor rallies, says Secret Service must protect him

This content was published on
1 minute

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump said on Saturday he would continue to hold outdoor rallies, disregarding a recommendation from the U.S. Secret Service not to do so following an assassination attempt earlier this month.

“I WILL CONTINUE TO DO OUTDOOR RALLIES, AND SECRET SERVICE HAS AGREED TO SUBSTANTIALLY STEP UP THEIR OPERATION,” the former president wrote on his Truth Social site. “THEY ARE VERY CAPABLE OF DOING SO. NO ONE CAN EVER BE ALLOWED TO STOP OR IMPEDE FREE SPEECH OR GATHERING!!!”

Trump was wounded two weeks ago when a 20-year-old gunman shot at him during a campaign rally in Western Pennsylvania. The FBI on Friday confirmed that Trump was struck on his right ear by a bullet.

(Reporting By Lucia Mutikani; editing by Diane Craft)

