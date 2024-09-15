Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Trump says “I hate Taylor Swift!” in Truth Social post

reuters_tickers
This content was published on
1 minute

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump on Sunday leveled an attack against Taylor Swift, declaring his “hate” for her just days after the pop mega-star endorsed his Democratic opponent, Kamala Harris.

In an all-caps posting on his Truth Social media account, Trump wrote, “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!”

Immediately following last week’s Trump-Harris debate, Swift informed her 284 million Instagram followers that she planned to vote for Harris, currently the U.S. vice president, “because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them.”

Trump initially had dismissed Swift’s endorsement of Harris by simply saying he was “not a Taylor fan.”

But since then, with public opinion polls showing Harris gaining significant ground on Trump in what is expected to be a close Nov. 5 presidential election, the former president has ratcheted up his rhetoric against one of the most successful recording artists in history.

Swift’s backing of Harris has drawn over 9 million “likes” to her Instagram post, fueling speculation that it could boost the Democrat’s chances of winning the presidential election.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
3 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
2 Likes
2 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Katy Romy

What can be done to protect biodiversity in your country?

Swiss voters are set to decide on a people’s initiative calling for better protection of ecosystems in the country. Have your say on the September 22 vote.

Join the discussion
46 Likes
42 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR